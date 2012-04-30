COLUMN-America's elections and a fight over dogs: Bernd Debusmann

By Bernd and Debusmann
WASHINGTON, April 30 America's electorate is
sliced, diced and analyzed in minute detail, but there's one
comparative poll yet to be conducted: What is worse in the eyes
of voters, having eaten dog meat or having put the family dog in
a crate on the roof of a car for 12 hours?
This is not a trifling question in a country with close to
80 million pet dogs, whose owners treat them as family members
and might be disinclined to give their votes to a candidate
perceived as a dog eater, in the case of President Barack Obama,
or a dog abuser, in the case of his presumptive Republican rival
for the presidency, Mitt Romney.
The crated dog on the roof, an Irish setter named Seamus,
has dogged Romney on and off ever since the story came to light
in 2007. Obama's dog-eating is a recent addition to the
ever-growing catalog of anecdotes collected by Republican and
Democratic activists and campaign operatives to paint the other
side's candidate in the darkest possible colors.
The dog stories have legs, so to say, and are likely to stay
part of the election campaign until it finally ends on November
6. To refresh the memories of those who might have followed the
campaign for weightier topics - high unemployment, say, or the
war in Afghanistan - here is a recapitulation of what happened
so far.
While Seamus rode atop the Romney family station wagon on
the way to a vacation in Canada, the dog was struck by a bout of
diarrhea that resulted in fecal matter running down the windows.
Romney pulled up at a gasoline station, hosed down the car, the
crate and the dog, and continued on his way. That was in 1983,
but the story was revived in the Republican primary campaign
when one of Romney's rivals said it pointed to character flaws.
President Obama's involvement in the canine aspects of the
campaign stems from a passage in his 1995 memoir Dreams From My
Father (Chapter 2, page 37) that recounted how he was
"introduced to dog meat (tough), snake meat (tougher) and
roasted grasshopper (crunchy)" by his Indonesian stepfather,
Lolo Soetero. Obama lived in Djakarta between the ages of six
and 10.
Jim Treacher, a conservative blogger for the website The
Daily Caller, came across that passage and published it on April
17 as an antidote to the potentially damaging effect of
Romney's dog-on-the-roof episode. "Say what you want about
Romney," Treacher wrote, "but at least he only put a dog on the
roof of his car, not the roof of his mouth. And whenever you
(liberals) bring up the one, we're going to bring up the other."
The dog wars were on.
PIT BULL WITH SOY SAUCE
Aides to Obama and Romney traded jocular tweets about their
bosses' attitudes toward dogs for days until the president
himself took up the issue at the April 28 White House
Correspondents' dinner, an occasion presidents traditionally use
to mock themselves (and others). Riffing off a famous sound bite
from Sarah Palin, Republican candidate for vice president in
2008, Obama asked: "What's the difference between a hockey mom
and a pit bull?" A pit bull is delicious." Particularly with soy
sauce.
Obama also showed a mock Republican attack contrasting the
rivals' competing vision of an American dog's life after the
November elections. Under Obama: "dogs forced into
government-controlled automobiles." Under Romney: a dog's
"freedom to feel the wind in his fur." The ad's final shot shows
Romney standing in front of Air Force One, a Boeing 747.
Strapped to the aircraft's roof: a dog kennel.
For some pundits, the whole dog debate shows that the
election campaign has sunk to new lows. "One does wonder what
the rest of the world must think of us? Is this what happens to
old democracies? Are we too silly to be taken seriously
anymore?" asked Kathleen Parker, a conservative columnist.
Probably not. It's a safe bet that parts of the world would
welcome a dose of politics interlaced with the kind of levity
that, now and then, accompanies the political discourse in the
United States.
As to the yet-to-be-conducted missing survey on dog-eating
vs dog-on-the-roof: there actually is a poll on the relative dog
friendliness of Romney and Obama. But it was conducted before
the president's culinary adventures in Indonesia became a topic
of such fascination that a Google search for "Obama and
dog-eating" yields 43 million hits. ("Romney and dog" yields
just 28 million).
In March, Public Policy Polling, a Democratic polling
company, asked 900 voters who they thought would be a better
president for dogs. Thirty-seven percent opted for Obama and 21
percent for Romney. Thirty-five percent said learning of Seamus'
rooftop trip had made them less likely to vote for Romney.
That result practically guarantees that the dog issue will
stay alive. Entertainment for some, silliness for others.