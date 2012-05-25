COLUMN-Arms deals, human rights and hypocrites: Bernd Debusmann

By Bernd Debusmann
WASHINGTON May 25 Profits from arms deals tend
to trump human rights. The United Nations Security Council,
whose five veto-wielding permanent members count among the
world's biggest arms dealers, is falling down on its job.
Hypocrisy is rampant as governments pay lip service to human
rights.
So says Amnesty International, the London-based human rights
organization, in its latest annual report, published this week.
It deplores an "endemic failure of leadership" and says 2011 -
the year of the Arab Spring - had made clear that "opportunistic
alliances and financial interests have trumped human rights as
global powers jockey for influence"
That reference covers Russia, chief armourer of the
government of Bashar al-Assad, as well as the United States,
which recently resumed arms shipments to the royal rulers of
tiny Bahrain, whose crackdown on dissidents has been brutal,
though not nearly on the same scale as the campaign to wipe out
the opposition in Syria. The death toll in Syria now stands at
around 10,000.
To hear Amnesty Secretary General Salil Shetty tell it, the
leaders who have so far failed to match human rights rhetoric
with arms export deeds have a chance to redeem themselves at a
United Nations conference next July to work out a global Arms
Trade Treaty (ATT), an idea first put forward in 2003 by a group
of Nobel laureates who argued that existing arms control
regulations are full of loopholes.
Campaigning for an arms treaty has gathered momentum over
the past few years and in a letter to U.S. President Barack
Obama timed to coincide with the Amnesty International report,
representatives of 51 non-governmental organizations described
the July conference as an historic opportunity to prevent
weapons from ending up in the hands of human rights violators.
"We urge you and your administration to play a strong leadership
role," the letter said.
According to arms control experts, there are more rules and
regulations governing the trade in bananas than in the trade in
tanks, machine guns, sniper rifles and bullets. The lack of
common international standards, the argument goes, results in
the deaths of thousands of civilians every year at the hand of
dictatorial governments, criminals and terrorists.
The existing framework of arms embargoes is not
bullet-proof. According to the relief organization Oxfam, which
has taken a prominent role in advocating for the ATT, countries
under arms embargoes imported more than $2.2 billion worth of
arms and ammunition since the year 2000. Case in point: Darfur.
It has been under an arms embargo imposed by the U.N. Security
Council in 2004 but weapons from Belarus, China and Russia
continue to flow despite reports of large-scale human rights
violations.
NATIONAL INTERESTS
Given the long history of questionable arms deals, a dose of
skepticism is in order about the prospect of a treaty that would
change a world in which one man's rights-trampling government is
another man's valuable ally. Case in point: Bahrain.
On May 11, the U.S. State Department said it would end a
freeze on military sales to the island state - imposed in
September in response to a violent crackdown on dissidents -
because of "a determination that it is in the U.S. national
interest to let these things go forward," in the words of an
official who briefed reporters. He did not need to explain the
nature of the national interest -- Bahrain is home to the U.S.
Fifth Fleet, there to guard shipping lanes that carry around 40
percent of the world's tanker-borne oil.
National interest trumps human rights concerns. That is as
true for the United States, the world's largest arms
manufacturer and exporter, as it is for other arms exporters.
Russia, number two in the arms exporters' ranking, does not cite
"national interest" for shipping weapons to Syria, it just
refers to compliance with commercial contracts. But its naval
base at the Syrian port of Tartus, Moscow's only outpost in the
Mediterranean, clearly plays a role.
While proponents of a treaty sound optimistic about the
possibility of all 193 members of the United Nations agreeing on
new regulations, they also say there are different approaches
that have yet to be reconciled. One would require that countries
"shall not" transfer weapons to recipients who might use them to
violate human rights or humanitarian law.
"Without that 'shall not' requirement, the treaty would be
ineffective," says Oxfam's Scott Stedjan. The second approach
under discussion as experts prepare for the July conference
would require signatories to "take into account" potential risks
associated with an arms deal. That's a loophole big enough to
drive a tank through.
In April, the State Department's point man on the proposed
treaty, Thomas Countryman, put things into perspective at a
panel discussion arranged by a Washington think tank. Even an
effective treaty, he said, "will not fundamentally change the
nature of international politics nor can it by itself bring an
end to the festering international and civil conflicts around
the world."