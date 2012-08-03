COLUMN-An African kleptocracy's U.S. helpers: Bernd Debusmann

By Bernd Debusmann
WASHINGTON Aug 3 As bizarre events go, pride of
place must go to an African summit scheduled for later this
month in Equatorial Guinea.
The meeting's agenda includes human rights and good
governance and it will be hosted by Teodore Obiang, Africa's
longest-serving leader, whose government has won a reputation
for corruption and repression.
What makes the event even more noteworthy is the fact that
it is being organized by a Washington-based organization founded
by an American civil rights leader of sterling repute, the late
Reverend Leon H. Sullivan, a champion of freedom and human
rights. The Leon H. Sullivan Foundation is now run by his
daughter, Hope Sullivan Masters.
The Chairman of the board is Andrew Young, like Sullivan a
leader in the 1960s civil rights movement. Foundation documents
list former President Bill Clinton as an Honorary Chairman.
The summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea's capital, will
bring together 4,000 delegates, including "nearly 25 heads of
state" from Aug. 20 to 24, according to the Foundation's
website. Obiang, who has been in power since he ousted his uncle
in a bloody coup in 1979, will host the discussions, under the
motto "Africa Rising."
Why Malabo? Why Obiang?
As Thor Halvorssen, head of the New York-based Human Rights
Foundation, sees it: "The Sullivan Foundation, charged with
advocating for civil rights and justice, appears to be running a
disinformation campaign for a dictator."
That, in fact, seems to be a key reason for holding the
event. One of the pre-summit press releases issued by the
Foundation says the summit is designed "to combat the negative
image of Equatorial Guinea" and the host site "will stand to
challenge the international media, global human rights
organizations and Western nations who have consistently been
critical of President Obiang."
Brightening the image of the Obiang government will require
more than workshops and speeches extolling the virtue of good
governance and the need to end a culture of impunity (both
listed as agenda topics). Even on a continent which has had its
fair share of corrupt and ruthless dictatorships, Equatorial
Guinea stands out.
It ranks 172nd out of 182 on the corruption index issued
annually by Transparency International, a Berlin-based watchdog
group.
Freedom House, a U.S. human rights group, lists Equatorial
Guinea on the top of its "worst of the worst" list of human
rights abusers, alongside North Korea, Somalia, Sudan and Syria.
The Committee to Protect Journalists rates Equatorial Guinea
as the fifth most censored country in the world.
The U.S. Department of State's annual report on human rights
around the world mentions "disregard for the rule of law and due
process, denial of basic political rights including freedom of
speech and press, and widespread official corruption."
KLEPTOCRACY ASSET RECOVERY
On the Sullivan Foundation's website, former Ghanaian
president John Kufuor has expressed confidence that the Malabo
summit will change the international community's perception of
Equatorial Guinea.
Probably not. One of the headline-generating problems for
changing perceptions is President Obiang's son, Teodore Obiang
Nguema, also known as Teodorin (Little Teodor). He has run afoul
not only of the U.S. Justice Department's Kleptocracy Asset
Recovery Unit but also of the French authorities.
On both sides of the Atlantic, Teodorin aroused the
authorities' attention with spending sprees of truly
mind-boggling scale, vastly out of proportion with his $81,600
annual salary as minister of forestry and agriculture in his
father's cabinet. In Paris last September, authorities
investigating "ill-gotten gains" seized Teodorin's collection of
exotic and expensive cars including two Bugattis, a Maserati, a
Ferrari, a Porsche and a Rolls Royce.
The French issued an international arrest warrant after he
failed to appear in court to answer questions about the origins
of his riches.
In the United States, the Justice Department has started
legal proceedings to seize Teodorin's $30 million mansion in
Malibu on the coast of California, his $38 million Gulfstsream
jet and other possessions. The department estimates that he
spent more than $300 million buying property and assets on four
continents between 2000 and 2011.
Most of the money, according to U.S. authorities, came from
kickbacks from the export of timber, the country's second-most
important export commodity after oil. The discovery of large oil
reserves in the mid-1990s catapulted Equatorial Guinea into the
league of oil-rich nations. But the oil wealth has not trickled
down to many of the country's 700,000 inhabitants -- less than 2
percent of Gross Domestic Product goes on public health and even
less on education.
All this makes Malabo an odd place for a summit on Africa
Rising and a group dedicated to the memory of a human rights
champion an odd organization to arrange it. Which on Aug. 3
prompted a public call by the Human Rights Foundation for the
event to be canceled.
The idea is to shame invited dignitaries into staying away.
The chances of that happening look remote.