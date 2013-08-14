COLUMN-What price for power at the flick of a switch? Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 14 Electrification was the single
greatest engineering achievement of the 20th century, according
to the U.S. National Academy of Engineering.
But buying electricity is not like buying a can of baked
beans. Irrespective of how much power households and businesses
use on any given day or month, they have come to expect that
nearly unlimited supply will always be available at any time at
the flick of a switch.
That makes pricing electricity particularly tricky. Nearly
all the big questions facing the power industry in the next
decade boil down to the question of how to value and pay for
reliability during a period of unprecedented change in the way
power is generated and distributed.
The costs of reliability are becoming much higher and more
visible; it is as much a commodity as the power itself. The
question is how to put a value and price on it? How much should
customers pay to ensure power is always available?
How much extra should they be expected to pay to raise
reliability by an order of magnitude, such as ensuring their
power supply is 99.999 percent reliable, rather than just 99.99
percent? How many extra power plants should be built to limit
the risk that customers are forcibly disconnected over the
course of a year to one in 50, rather than one in five?
POWER GUARANTEE
Electricity is a service rather than a product. Customers
pay for continuous and ready availability. More than that,
electricity is a utility. No great harm occurs if a supermarket
temporarily runs out of baked beans or even bread. But even a
brief interruption in the supply of power will severely
inconvenience users and even endanger life.
"Most basic functions depend ... on a continuous supply of
electricity. Without it subways and elevators stall, factories
and offices grind to a halt, electric locks jam, intercoms and
televisions stand mute, and we huddle without light, heat or
ventilation," according to one report ("Brittle power: energy
strategy for national security" 1982).
Unlike utilities such as water and gas, there is no economic
way to store electricity in meaningful quantities. The amount of
power generated must be nearly identical to the amount consumed
at each moment of every day.
For other utilities, the water and gas stored in reservoirs,
distribution facilities and pipelines provide a flexible buffer
to help absorb momentary, daily and even seasonal variations in
supply and demand. Power suppliers have no such luxury.
In spite of this, the power industry has achieved
extraordinary levels of reliability. Most other industries
cannot even come close. Excluding faults on local circuits, the
reliability of supply on Britain's National Grid was 99.99954
percent in 2011/12 ("National Electricity Transmission System
Performance Report" 2011/12).
That reliability is now coming under more pressure, and the
costs of maintaining it are becoming more apparent.
RELIABILITY COST
Near-perfect reliability does not come cheap. Expensive
transmission networks have to be built and maintained. Surplus
power plants must be constructed and held ready to be brought
online at short notice.
Some power plants must be kept below their maximum efficient
level of generation ("part loaded") ready to ramp up within just
a few minutes. Pump storage hydro plants and all sorts of gas
and diesel turbines are also held in a high state of readiness
to respond to any sudden imbalance between supply and demand.
In the past, the costs of ensuring reliability were hidden.
In many places, integrated utilities were responsible for
generation, transmission and distribution. The cost of
reliability was bundled together with the cost of fuel and
construction, transmission charges, meter reading and billing.
Now three decades of privatisation and deregulation have
blown apart the old cost-recovery model in North America and
much of Western Europe. Utilities and transmission operators
must now pay for reliability services separately.
The policy priority for more renewable generation is causing
even bigger problems. Governments want a higher share of
electricity to come from renewables such as wind and solar that
are only intermittently available. Customers and power
regulators want no loss of reliability. Power must still be
there at the flick of a switch, whether or not the wind is
blowing.
ANCILLARY SERVICES
In the United States, Britain and elsewhere, grid operators
buy not just units of actual power but also a variety of
"ancillary services". The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission defines ancillary services as all those "necessary
... to maintain reliable operations of the interconnected
system".
They include frequency response, reserve generation, voltage
support, emergency assistance from other networks and "black
start" capability to restart the network in case of a
catastrophic loss of power across the entire grid.
In the year ended March 2013, Britain's National Grid spent
over 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) to buy ancillary services
on behalf of the network and its users.
By far the largest component, 191 million, was paid to power
plant operators for frequency response to help even out
imbalances between supply and demand that lasted just a few
seconds ("National Grid Monthly Balancing Services Summary"
March 2013).
Another 121 million pounds was paid to generators to stand
ready to provide extra power at 2 minutes notice. The grid also
paid over 15 million pounds for black start capability in case
the unthinkable happened (it didn't).
Britain has also proposed launching two more balancing
services, the Demand Side Balancing Reserve and the Supplemental
Balancing Reserve, to help keep the country warm and lit during
the winters of 2014/15 and 2015/16, when spare capacity on the
grid is otherwise expected to become very tight.
All these balancing services have to be paid for and will
eventually be charged back to customers on their power bills.
OUTPUT OR CAPACITY?
In future as more wind farms are integrated onto the grid,
the demand for balancing and other ancillary services is set to
escalate sharply, and so will the cost.
Large numbers of fossil fuel plants will have to be kept
under automatic governor control, part-loaded or in the
short-term operating reserve (available within a maximum of four
hours) to meet peak demand and to offset short-term variations
in wind farm output.
To recover their construction and operating costs, these
plants will either need to be able to charge very high prices
for the small amounts of power they do generate or receive some
form of capacity payment simply to remain available.
Policymakers in the United Kingdom as well as in California
and other parts of the United States are all leaning towards
capacity payments rather than relying on occasional sky-high
power prices to provide the correct incentives to build spare
capacity and maintain reliability.
But that raises the questions of how high the payments
should be, and just how much spare capacity and reassurance
customers can be expected to pay for. Should reliability costs
be recovered on a per-kilowatt-hour basis, with customers paying
in direct proportion to how much power they use. Or should some
or all of them be recovered through a fixed standing charge?
Much of the interest in smart meters stems from the idea
that they allow customers to reduce their demand to match the
available supply, rather than pay for extra power plants that
will be used only occasionally.
Either way, the costs of balancing and other ancillary
services are set to become larger. The industry and regulators
need to engage customers in a frank discussion about how much
reliability they want and how much they will pay for it.