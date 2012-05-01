COLUMN-Resignation points to pressure on embattled EPA: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON May 1 The knives are out for the
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) following the resignation
of the agency's senior official in Texas and four other
south-central states, which is symptomatic of the mounting
pushback in Congress and the courts.
Unless the EPA can find a way to build bridges with some of
its critics, and enforce environmental laws more sensitively,
its wings will be clipped by legislators and judges angry about
the sweeping impact of its rules and concerned that it puts
environmental considerations above jobs, growth and
competitiveness.
AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH
EPA Regional Administrator Al Armendariz resigned on April
29 after a You Tube video showed him likening enforcement of
environmental laws to Roman invaders crucifying local
inhabitants to send a clear message to the rest.
"It was kind of like how the Romans used to conquer little
villages in the Mediterranean ... they'd find the first five
guys they saw, and they would crucify them. And then you know
that town was really easy to manage for the next few years,"
Armendariz said.
He went on to say the same approach can encourage companies
to obey environmental laws: "You make examples out of people who
are not complying with the law," according to a report in the
Washington Post ("EPA official who compared enforcement to
crucifixion resigns" May 1).
In a technical sense, Armendariz was right. Regulators as
well as prosecutors routinely use selective prosecution, and ask
courts to impose exemplary fines, to deter anyone else tempted
to break the law.
But the analogy was offensive. More importantly, it was also
unwise. It appeared to confirm what many critics have said: that
EPA is an over-reaching agency with a messianic sense of its own
mission, bent on enforcing its will on states and industries
whatever the cost, and unwilling to listen to anyone else.
MOST POWERFUL REGULATOR
EPA is arguably the most powerful regulator in Washington.
Its regulations have a far-reaching impact on the economy, as
well as energy policy, land use, mining and offshore areas.
In the 10 years between October 2001 and September 2011, EPA
enacted more major rules (32) than any other agency, accounting
for almost one-third of the total (106), according to the White
House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA).
The costs of complying with EPA regulations ($23-29 billion)
accounted for half of all compliance costs incurred from federal
rules ($43-67 billion), while the benefits ($84-565 billion),
accounted for the vast majority of the quantified benefits over
the period ($141-701 billion), according to OIRA ("Annual Report
to Congress on the Benefits and Costs of Federal Regulations"
March 2012).
It is this broad reach that makes EPA controversial. The
agency has also become sucked into the heart of debates over
global warming and energy policy.
In 2007, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled EPA had authority
under the Clean Air Act to regulate emissions of greenhouse
gases. In 2009, the Obama administration warned Congress that if
it did not pass comprehensive legislation on climate change,
including cap and trade, the agency could accomplish most of the
same objectives through the regulatory process.
EPA is now making good on that threat. Earlier this year,
for example, it proposed new rules prohibiting construction of
new coal-fired power stations without carbon capture and storage
(CCS), entrenching a preference for natural gas, which will
reshape the electricity industry for decades to come.
CUTTING EPA DOWN TO SIZE
EPA's reach has brought it into conflict with a lengthening
list of industrial and political interests, including coal
miners, refiners, gas fracking firms, steelmakers, and some
power generators, as well as coal and industrial-state
Democrats, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and almost the entire
congressional Republican Party.
As a result, its authority and approach to rulemaking are
now being challenged on multiple fronts in Congress and the
courts.
Dozens of business groups including the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce, National Mining Association, American Iron and Steel
Institute, Portland Cement Association, and American Farm
Bureau, as well as individual firms like Peabody, the country's
largest coal producer, and members of Congress, have sued EPA in
the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
In an unusual two-day court hearing in February, they
challenged both EPA's finding that greenhouse gas emissions
endanger health and welfare, and the way it has implemented the
resulting rules. The strategy is to destroy the evidentiary
basis for energy regulation and failing that to delay or weaken
regulations by challenging them on cost-benefit and other
grounds ("Coalition for Responsible Regulation versus EPA"
February 28-29, 2012).
Separately, the agency's findings that hydraulic fracturing
may have contributed to the contamination of drinking water
supplies in certain instances are being fiercely resisted by
fracking firms questioning the quality of the agency's science.
In a high profile defeat, EPA this month backed off claims
that Range Resources Corp polluted drinking water in Texas while
drilling for natural gas. It is also retesting fracked wells in
Wyoming, which the agency claimed last year had been
contaminated by shallow gas drilling by Encana Corp.
KEYSTONE SHOWS EPA'S ISOLATION
EPA is not directly involved in the battle between
congressional Republicans and the White House over the Keystone
XL pipeline. The State Department is advising the president on
whether to grant a permit for the pipeline to cross the
U.S.-Canada border. But EPA's "environment-first" approach to
regulation is very much in the sights of congressional critics.
Congress is inching towards assembling veto-proof majorities
to approve the pipeline despite objections from the White House
and its environmental advisers.
On March 8, the Senate voted 56-42 in favour of an amendment
authorising the pipeline to proceed, with 11 Democrats joining
all the Republicans present to approve the line, which only
failed for technical reasons and after strong lobbying the
president himself.
On April 18, the House of Representatives approved a
temporary highway funding bill (HR 4348) by a veto-proof margin
of 293-127 (including 69 Democrats) which contained language
transferring the authority for approving the pipeline to the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
EPA has picked fights with the entire congressional
Republican Party, plus coal-state Democrats (over emissions
rules) and oil/gas state Democrats (over Keystone and fracking).
So far, the agency and the White House have been able to
assemble ad hoc coalitions to block any attempt to strip the
agency of some of its powers. But if these three groups ever act
together, they have enough votes to over-ride the president's
veto.
ATTEMPTS AT CONCILIATION
White House officials and leaders at EPA are aware of the
dangers. In the last six months, EPA has postponed
implementation of a host of rules, and the president has begun
to talk up an "all of the above" energy policy which endorses
the role of natural gas.
On April 13, the president signed an executive order
"Supporting Safe and Responsible Development of Unconventional
Domestic Natural Gas Resources". Crucially it makes the
administration's policy on fracking subject to an inter-agency
working group.
EPA is represented but alongside eight other departments and
four White House offices, including everything from the Defense
Department, the Office of Management and Budget and the National
Economic Council. It was a clear signal the president wants
policy to take account of economic and national security
concerns as well as environmental worries.
Like any other specialist department, EPA tends to be
staffed by individuals who believe passionately in its core
mission. Armendariz's comments show how deeply many within the
agency feel about their mission.
The question is whether they can transcend that narrow
viewpoint to take a broader view of both the benefits and the
costs of rules the agency proposes and enforces.
The stakes are high. EPA's current role as both an
environmental agency and an economic/energy regulator is
unsustainable.
If it cannot find a better way of balancing those competing
roles, and appeasing at least some of its critics, Congress and
the courts will almost certainly take some of those powers away.