COLUMN-How small charity projects can sidestep complex tax rules

By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Even if you have a brilliant
idea for a new charity, your altruistic intentions could get
derailed by a morass of complicated 501(c)3 tax rules and
regulations.
There is an alternative, however. Consider piggybacking onto
an existing organization's infrastructure and tax status, a
process known as fiscal sponsorship. This allows you do good
work, without the tax hassle of running your own organization.
That's how Ken Standley, an investment analyst, and his wife
Natalie Zelt, got their charitable project off the ground.
They wanted to gift emerging photographers' images to the
Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, where Zelt works, raising cash
at an annual party to do so. But they knew their charitable
project, called Gift of Gift of, would be too small to set up as
an official 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.
Enter Fractured Atlas - a not-for-profit that does fiscal
sponsorship for arts organizations.
"Fiscal sponsorship provides the opportunity for people to
make a tax-deductible donation to our organization, while moving
the back-office stuff involved in doing that," says Standley.
Fiscal sponsorship allows an existing 501(c)3 not-for-profit
to sponsor smaller philanthropic projects. It lets them take
advantage of the not-for-profit tax status (so that projects can
receive tax-deductible charitable donations) and also handles
many of the tax, regulatory, and bookkeeping requirements.
The process has been available since the 1950s, but it's
gained momentum in recent years, say people involved in the
industry, in part because the costs of complying with the tax
and philanthropic regulations have soared. Also, the number of
charitable organizations has grown exponentially, from around
150,000 in the 1950s to well over 1 million today.
A group that already has 501(c)3 tax status "can create an
economy of scale by bringing others under the umbrella or
in-house," says Greg Colvin, a principal at tax firm Adler &
Colvin in San Francisco and author of a book on fiscal
sponsorship.
WHAT TO KNOW
First, to qualify for fiscal sponsorship your project must
really be non-profit.
That doesn't mean everything you do must be not-for-profit.
For example, a documentary filmmaker could be doing both
for-profit and not-for-profit work, but there must be a division
between the non-profit projects that can qualify for fiscal
sponsorship, and the projects for profit that do not.
Second, understand that you will cede a certain amount of
control over funds and administration. Fees for fiscal
sponsorship typically range from 6 percent to 10 percent of
revenues, which sounds like a lot but is generally far less than
what it would cost for a small organization to bring all the
financial oversight in-house.
Still, there are dangers.
"Most of the groups that do fiscal sponsorship, and most of
the groups under it, have no idea of the risks," says Jonathan
Spack, executive director at Third Sector New England, who has
been in the field since 1979 and whose group currently sponsors
around 40 projects.
Among the risks are that the fiscal sponsor's accounting
system cannot handle the job or that it doesn't have the right
people on staff to comply with all the federal and state
regulations.
Also, your program must fit within the mission of the
organization sponsoring you. Some fiscal sponsors focus on
different areas - such as Fractured Atlas on arts or the Earth
Island Institute on environmental projects - while others limit
themselves by geography.
To find a fiscal sponsor, one place to start is a directory
of fiscal sponsors at www.fiscalsponsordirectory.org.
To check up on your fiscal sponsor, you can start at
GuideStar (www.guidestar.com), which compiles information on the
nation's non-profits, and check out its mission statement and
financials.
Another way is to see if its operations follow the
guidelines for best practices, published by the National Network
of Fiscal Sponsors. ()
WHEN TO MOVE ON
While some projects choose to remain under the umbrella of
fiscal sponsorship for many years, others hope to set up their
own legal entity once they reach a certain size. And still
others will move from one fiscal sponsor to another as they
grow.
"People didn't used to shop around, but now there is more
choice," says Brad Luckhardt, director of business development
at Tides, a large San Francisco-based fiscal sponsor. "It's
important to see what's out there, and to know what's the right
fit for you."
Richard Miller, co-founder of UpBeat NYC, a music program
for disadvantaged kids modeled on a program named El Sistema in
Venezuela, is already on his second fiscal sponsor, and in June
applied for 501(c)3 status.
The project started in 2009 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant
neighborhood of Brooklyn as a part-time project, and has since
expanded to a full-time gig for Miller, a $50,000 budget and a
focus on children in the South Bronx. When he started, he looked
into 501(c) status, but says, "It was just way beyond any of our
knowledge to do that."
The first year, Upbeat NYC was sponsored by the BedStuy
Campaign Against Hunger - the first time that organization had
sponsored another project - and after a year, it moved to
Fractured Atlas.
"The most eye-opening thing is how much management is
involved in even a very small organization," Miller says. "And
once you get the 501(c)3 status, you have to be in compliance
with that, and the financial statements and reporting are pretty
involved. So you have to prepare for that, and you need to get
sound financial systems in place."