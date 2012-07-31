COLUMN-Dramatic estate tax battle delivers fresh lessons

By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK, July 31 A dramatic family legal battle
over a $100 million estate does not often lead to life lessons
for the masses.
But the California probate court decision in the case of the
Tweten family, who got caught up in the one-year disappearance
of the federal estate tax in 2010, offers some simple life
lessons in estate planning.
If you're wealthy enough for your assets to trigger the
estate tax, (which, absent new laws, means you have more than $1
million, or $2 million for a couple, as of Jan. 1, 2013), you
should know that the laws governing these taxes have been
changing year after year.
So you need to make sure your will and trusts are worded to
accommodate all the possibilities. You also need to revisit them
regularly to avoid ending up with a very different result than
what you think you're planning.
A YEAR WITHOUT ESTATE TAX
At the heart of the Tweten case were the oddities of 2010.
In that year only, there was no estate tax. While that had been
baked into the estate tax system for years, few financial
planners or tax attorneys had expected that the U.S. Congress
would let the gap year stand. But it did.
Magnolia Audio Video founder Leonard Tweten and his wife,
Eileen, had amassed a fortune and set up a trust, as many of the
wealthy do to minimize estate taxes. The trust included a common
estate planning device, called a formula clause.
The formula clause typically divides the estate so that
children get the amount of assets in the federal estate tax
exclusion (currently $5 million per person), with the rest going
to a marital trust for the surviving spouse. This allows the
full amount of the exclusion to pass to the heirs tax-free.
Since assets that pass to a spouse are generally free of
estate tax, this setup results in no estate taxes for the widow
or widower at the time of the first spouse's death. And that was
the plan for the Twetens, who were in their 80s and had been
married for 58 years.
The problem is that because the formula clauses rely on the
federal estate tax exclusion - a number that changes from year
to year - the split can vary widely based on the tax policy in
effect at the year of death.
The estate tax exclusion was $2 million in 2008, when the
Twetens, who had sold their Magnolia chain to Best Buy Co Inc
in 2000, drew up their latest trust agreement. But in
2010, the exclusion was unlimited, because there was no estate
tax. So when Eileen died in April of that year, her whole
estate, rather a few million dollars, would have gone to the
kids, leaving Leonard out of the money.
This may sound complicated, but it was a big issue among
estate attorneys, financial planners and wealthy families in
2010. It was only a matter of time until one of these
high-stakes family squabbles made it to court.
In the Twetens' case, there was a last-ditch effort to
change the estate plan. While Eileen was dying and in hospice
care in the spring of 2010, there was "a flurry of activity by
her attorneys and financial advisers to correct the drafting
deficiency," according to the court. An amendment was executed
12 days before her death.
The couple's adult daughters, Nancy Crowe and Janet Houston,
petitioned the court to invalidate that amendment on grounds of
forgery and incapacity, while their father petitioned to allow
the trust's modification.
The court threw out the amendment, noting that it had not
been notarized as required by the trust but sided with Leonard.
"The intent of the parties was not reflected in the trust
instrument for a death in 2010 but instead and as written
completely thwarted their intent," the court stated.
MOVING AWAY FROM FORMULAS
With estate taxes in continual flux, those old formula
clauses may send more families to court. After all, such
provisions have a very different impact when the estate tax
exclusion is $1 million, as it was in 2003, than it does at $5
million, as it is today.
The impact can be especially dramatic for a smaller estate,
where a surviving spouse could be unintentionally disinherited
and not have enough funds left to pay the bills during the
remainder of his or her life.
"This issue is going to continue to pop up," says Clay
Stevens, director of strategic planning at wealth management
firm Aspiriant. "And it could (have) exactly the same
consequence in a smaller estate."
Because of this, "good estate attorneys are now moving away
from the formulaic approach," says Brent Brodeski, chief
executive of Savant Capital Management. Instead, he says, they
are using more flexible wording, and also revisiting those trust
documents each year, particularly for large estates.
The Tweten case may be the first of its kind to get through
the courts, but it does not offer any legal precedent. And the
Twetens' daughters plan to appeal the decision, according to
their lawyer, Adam Streisand, chairman of trust and estate
litigation at Loeb & Loeb in Los Angeles.
"It's a ridiculous result," Streisand says. "The judge has
no factual basis to say what Mrs. Tweten intended.
"People with money spend a lot of time and money trying to
get it to the next generation tax-free. This was an
estate-planning home run."
That, in fact, may be the big irony of this case: The
original formula clause would have allowed $50 million (Eileen
Tweten's half of the couple's fortune) to pass to the next
generation with no estate tax due.
Remember the uproar over George Steinbrenner and other
billionaires who died in 2010 and whose heirs escaped paying
estate taxes? That's essentially what would have happened -
however unintentionally - to the Twetens.
"From a tax perspective, the result they got before making
the change was the right result," says Aspiriant's Stevens, who
does high-net-worth estate planning but is not involved in the
case.
With top estate tax rates set to rise to 55 percent in 2013,
the potential tax hit to the Twetens' heirs could be gigantic
when Leonard dies, assuming that he does not leave his money to
charity.