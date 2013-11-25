COLUMN-Seeking tax losses in a winning year

By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK Nov 25 Investors who bet on the U.S.
stock market have done very well this year - the Standard &
Poor's 500 stock index is up more than 25 percent since
2013 dawned.
That might make the average investor think there is no point
in trying to look for losing investments to sell for tax
purposes, typically a smart year-end tax strategy. But it would
be a mistake to not at least look for losers.
After all, not every stock or fund or strategy is up this
year, and it is likely you have at least one clunker in your
portfolio.
Perhaps you own an emerging markets fund. They have been
extremely volatile, and as a group are down nearly 1 percent so
far this year, according to Morningstar.
Or maybe you bought Apple Inc stock for $700 back
in September 2012, and now you have lost more than one-quarter
of your money. Or you came late to a diversified bond fund,
heavy on the Treasuries, that has been struggling, and you own
shares that are under water.
As Debbie Cox, managing director of JPMorgan Private Bank in
Dallas, puts it, "It would be unusual for any investor to not
have some losses."
As long as they are not tucked away in tax-protected
retirement accounts, those losses have value at tax time. But to
take advantage of them, you need to sell before year-end. That
way, when you are preparing your 2013 income tax return next
year, you can offset your investment gains with your losses, and
take an additional $3,000 net loss against your ordinary income.
If you still have losses left over after that, you can carry
them forward to use in future tax returns.
Studies have shown that such tax-loss harvesting -
particularly when done throughout the year - adds to returns.
But this year, it is even more important than usual for two
reasons.
First, given the market's rise, you probably do have gains.
Even if you have not sold winning stocks, it is likely that the
stock mutual funds you own will post taxable gains for the year.
It is also likely that you have run out of losses that you have
been carrying over since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Second, if you are an upper-income taxpayer, you may be
paying taxes on your investment gains at a higher rate. There is
a new 3.8 percent net investment income surtax that kicks in for
joint filers who earn above $250,000 and for singles earning
more than $200,000. And the long-term capital gains rate has
gone to 20 percent from 15 percent for high-earners (married
couples who make above $450,000 and singles over $400,000). For
those close to either of those thresholds, losses are
particularly valuable.
In previous years, when those tax rates were lower, some
advisers recommended waiting to take losses until a future year
when they could be used to offset gains that would be taxed at a
higher rate. With these higher rates, set by the so-called
fiscal cliff tax agreement at the beginning of 2013, it is now
that future year.
For those who hate to part with any of their portfolio's
holdings in a rising market in order to take losses, JPMorgan's
Cox points to an additional strategy: "Double up" by buying more
of that stock or fund, and then selling the older shares that
show a loss for tax purposes.
When you do that, you have to be aware of two constraints:
(1) You have to identify and sell the correct shares to make
sure you log the loss; and (2) You have to abide by the
so-called wash sale rule, which prohibits buying or selling the
same security 30 days before or after taking a capital loss.
If you want to double up without violating the wash sale
rule, the last day to buy is Friday, Nov. 29 - the day after
Thanksgiving. Then you can sell the losing shares on Dec. 30.
So while you are gorging on leftovers, take a few minutes to
review your portfolio for its old turkeys.