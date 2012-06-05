CORRECTED-Stern Advice: Are GM-like pension offers a good deal?

(Corrects description of average rate determination, paragraph
8)
By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON, June 5 Over the next few weeks some
42,000 white-collar General Motors retirees will take a crash
course in actuarial math.
The company is ending their pension plan, forcing a decision
on whether to take a lump sum or accept a private group annuity
from Prudential that would replace GM's monthly pension
benefits dollar for dollar.
With that, they are facing the same question that retirees
and near-retirees encounter every day: Do I want an annuity?
There are a few special wrinkles to the GM plan, and
talk that other companies could follow this precedent; the
market for pension transfers from employers to insurance
companies could increase in the next few years.
Worker advocates don't like it.
"We would not want to see this become a routine practice,"
said Nancy Hwa of the Pension Rights Center, a Washington
advocacy group. "The retirement security of GM retirees will
suffer."
On the other hand, those retirees now get a second chance to
decide how they want to take their retirement benefits. Here are
some questions they - and anyone weighing a lump sum buyout or a
private annuity - should ask:
-- What number do I have to beat? There is an interest rate
at the heart of the lump sum calculation determined by Internal
Revenue Service's rules and tables. GM is not saying what
interest rate it is using. Company spokesman Dave Roman says
that the average rate among all the offers would depend on how
many retirees take their lumps and whether there is a pattern to
those who do.
But last year, GM used 4.15 percent when it calculated the
current value of its pension for its public accounting
statements. Right now, the range of rates supported by IRS
tables is roughly 3.5 percent to 5 percent, says David Kudla, a
Grand Blanc, Michigan, financial adviser with many GM retirees
as clients.
In a hypothetical calculation based on average life
expectancy (these are not GM figures), a 65-year-old retiree
receiving $40,000 a year may be offered a lump sum of $430,000
if the rate was 5 percent, and $485,000 if the discount rate was
3.5 percent, Kudla calculated.
"That is not a significant hurdle to surpass," Kudla says.
He - and most likely many private money managers - believe they
can get better returns than that for their clients.
-- What would be my monthly take? Now and later? Of course,
if a private financial adviser took $485,000 and invested it for
the long haul, it's unlikely he would let a client pull $40,000
out the first year. For long-term safety, a starting withdrawal
rate of 4 percent or 4.5 percent is a general rule of thumb,
meaning that someone who decided to take the lump sum probably
should not withdraw more than about $22,000 the first year.
But private investments grow, while most pension payments,
including GM's, do not. In 25 years, someone who chose the
annuity would still be getting $3,333 a month, but at 3 percent
annual inflation, it would buy about as much as $1,592 does now.
Someone who invested the $485,000, earned an average of 8
percent annually, and pulled 4 percent out a year, would be
drawing roughly $4,300 a month in 25 years and still have
$1,292,941 left (according to the savings withdrawal calculator
at Bankrate.com).
In the current investment environment, is that 8 percent
projected return too optimistic? In the 10 years that ended on
May 31, 2012, a portfolio of 50 percent stocks and 50 percent
bonds, rebalanced annually, would have returned 7.88 percent,
according to Morningstar. The very long-term history says that
50/50 portfolio returned 8.38 percent a year between 1926 and
May 31, 2012.
-- What if I die on Tuesday - or not until I'm 115 years
old? Retirees who go for the lump sum will have to be
conservative about their withdrawals if they want that money to
last a lifetime. On the other hand, they will be able to pass
the remainder to their heirs. With the GM deal and most
annuities, only spouses can keep the pension tap on, and only if
spousal benefits are elected.
-- Who is backing these payments? Consumer advocates like
Hwa and Woodstock, Georgia, financial adviser David Hultstrom
are not comfortable trusting their retirement streams to a
single company. "You wouldn't put your entire retirement account
into one Prudential bond would you?" Hultstrom asked.
To be sure, Prudential has never defaulted - or even been
late - on an annuity payment in almost 85 years of doing these
kinds of deals, says Senior Vice President Dylan Tyson. He says
the money for these pensions is safely tucked away, but if some
grievous event took Prudential down, GM pensioners would have to
turn to their individual states for annuity coverage. In
Michigan, the maximum annuity contract that the state will
guarantee is $250,000. (To see every state's annuity guarantee
limits, check the chart here
.)"We would definitely trust the Pension Benefit Guaranty
Corporation more," Hwa says.
-- What about taxes? Taking the lump sum offers retirees
more opportunities for tax management, because the money would
reside in a tax-deferred IRA. Assuming they had other
investments and funds to live on, they could withdraw more money
during low-tax-bracket years, and less money during more taxing
years. After age 70 1/2, they would have to take mandatory
minimum distributions.
-- Can I hedge my bets? The GM deal does offer retirees one
opportunity. If they want to have their cake and eat it, they
can take the lump sum and, with a piece of it, buy a fixed
annuity privately. It may be difficult to buy a single annuity
that pays out better than the institutional-sized one that GM
presumably negotiated, but checking with inexpensive providers
such as Vanguard (www.vanguard.com) or comparison sites
like AnnuityNet.com or AnnuityScout.com could turn something up.
That would keep some money coming in forever, taking care of
the longevity risk. Yet it would leave some money to diversify,
use in spurts, or bequeath to their grandchildren. They could
also tend to their own investments for a few years and buy an
annuity later, when, presumably, higher interest rates and their
own advancing age would offer a better payout.
Finally, Hultstrom suggests one other way for pensioners to
"hedge." He suggests that retirees who can afford it get a new
15- or 20-year home mortgage. With 15-year loans now averaging
3.06 percent in (usually tax deductible) interest, the retiree
could invest that money, and hope to beat the rate they are
paying on the loan. That would give them the growth they will
not get from the annuity, he says.
Of course, they would have to be able to make their monthly
payments - and live with the risks of betting the house on their
investments - but those are questions for another day.
(The Stern Advice column appears weekly and at additional times
as warranted. Linda Stern can be reached at
linda.stern@thomsonreuters.com; She tweets at www.twitter.com/lindastern
.; Read more of her work at blogs.reuters.com/linda-stern;
Editing by Maureen Bavdek)