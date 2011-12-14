COLUMN-Fracking revolution goes global: John Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 14 Forget OPEC. By far the
most important oil news today is that Saudi Aramco
and China's giant Sinopec and CNOOC energy
firms are each in talks to buy up to a 30 percent stake in U.S.
oil and gas services company Frac Tech International.
Frac Tech's expertise in hydraulic fracturing makes it a
major player in the fast-growing part of the oil and gas
industry, which is set to radically alter the world's energy
supply picture in the next decade.
The company has hired Barclays to advise on the
deal and plans to sell 20 to 30 percent of itself, either to one
party or to a group, sources told Reuters.
Frac Tech, which is 30 percent owned by Chesapeake Energy
, is also in advanced talks with Aramco, Sinopec and
Spain's Repsol-YPF to establish three separate fracking
joint ventures in the Middle East, Argentina and China, Reuters
reported from Hong Kong on Wednesday.
Frac Tech aims to close the deals by the end of February,
the sources said, ahead of a planned initial public offering
targeted to raise about $1.15 billion.
Frac Tech has hired Bank of America, Citigroup
and Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs to
underwrite the IPO, which is slated for the second half of 2012.
GOING GLOBAL
The combination of horizontal drilling and hydraulic
fracturing has already transformed North America's natural gas
market in less than half a decade. It is now starting to do the
same for U.S. oil production, with the dramatic rise in output
from North Dakota's Bakken and Texas' Eagle Ford formations
resulting in the first increase in domestic output since the
mid-1980s.
Aramco Chief Executive Khalid Al-Falih acknowledged that
fracking was revolutionising the long-term outlook of the oil
and gas markets, in a ground-breaking speech delivered in Riyadh
last month.
The strong interest in Frac Tech's technology and expertise
from the world's second-largest conventional crude producer
(Saudi Arabia) and its second-largest oil consumer (China) as
well from companies with an interest in the enormous shale
resources of Latin America confirms the fracking revolution is
swiftly spreading.
One study for the U.S. Energy
Adding unconventional gas roughly doubles the global gas
resource base. Because unconventional resources are distributed
more widely than their conventional counterparts, the
development of shale gas could have major benefits for energy
security, according to the International Energy Agency in its
2011 World Energy Outlook.
No comparable estimates have yet been produced for tight oil
resources, but the global resource base is likely to be
similarly large and widespread, based on the distribution and
geology of sedimentary basins around the world and what has been
learned about tight oil formations in North America. (For more
on the argument see the "World Atlas of Oil and Gas Basins" by
China's Professor Li Guoyu.)
TECHNOLOGY
Fracking is intensely controversial in the United States,
where it has been blamed for the contamination of drinking water
and for triggering earthquakes and straining local water
supplies because of the prodigious amounts of water used in the
process.
France, which has some of the largest potential shale gas
reserves in Europe in the Paris basin, has declared a moratorium
on the procedure.
But in other parts of the world, interest is intense.
Energy-hungry China is thought to have enormous reserves.
PetroChina has drilled about 20 shale gas wells in Sichuan
province, and initial results have been strongly positive, the
company told the Financial Times newspaper earlier this month
("PetroChina finds shale gas reserves", Dec 7).
Repsol-YPF announced earlier this year it had found the
equivalent of 150 million barrels of tight oil in the Vaca
Muerta formation of the south-western province of Neuquen, and
the basin has been sufficiently analysed to have potential for
near-term production, according to OPEC's 2011 World Oil
Outlook.
Even in Saudi Arabia, the world's conventional oil giant,
and in the other major Gulf oil exporters, there are likely to
be substantial tight oil and gas resources located both above
and below the conventional oil and gas-bearing formations, which
explains Aramco's interest.
Tight oil and gas will not be restricted to North America.
Fracking and horizontal drilling have the potential to transform
the industry worldwide.
Inside North America and Western Europe, the major
constraint on the roll-out of the technology is political and
environmental opposition. Outside the United States, the main
constraints are lack of specialised equipment, know-how and
skilled personnel.
It is access to specialist expertise is what makes Frac
Tech, and similar firms, so attractive and a potent symbol of
the accelerating transformation of the oil and gas industry.