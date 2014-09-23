UPDATE 1-Allergan ordered to show 'business strategy' docs: Frankel

(Adds comment from Allergan)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Allergan's attempt to
ward off a precedent-setting joint bid by the Canadian
pharmaceutical company Valeant and the hedge fund Pershing
Square continues to remake the rulebook for hostile takeovers.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge David Carter of Santa Ana,
Calif., ordered Allergan to turn over to lawyers for Valeant and
Pershing the complete records of recent board meetings and other
strategic documents despite Allergan's arguments that the
documents would expose its plans for fending off the hostile
bidders.
The ruling came in Allergan's suit accusing Pershing of
acquiring its shares based on insider information about
Valeant's plan to acquire Allergan. Allergan is seeking to
enjoin Pershing from voting its nearly 10 percent stake at a
special meeting of Allergan shareholders scheduled to take place
on Dec. 18. The company's lawyers at Latham & Watkins had argued
that Allergan is entitled to shield sensitive information under
a "business strategy privilege" that dates back to takeover
defense litigation from the 1980s and 1990s.
"This case is about one question: whether defendants
violated federal insider trading and disclosure laws in
connection with Valeant's proposed hostile attempt to take over
Allergan," Allergan wrote in a brief. "Defendants nevertheless
seek to compel Allergan to produce some of the most
competitively sensitive information in its possession -
information that has nothing to do with those claims and that if
disclosed to defendants (one of whom is Allergan's direct
competitor), would substantially harm Allergan and its
stockholders by impairing Allergan's ability to attract
strategic transaction partners and negotiate effectively with
them."
Pershing and Valeant (represented by Kirkland & Ellis and
Sullivan & Cromwell) said Allergan had concocted the supposed
"privilege" by misreading Delaware Chancery and federal court
precedent. At most, the bidders said, targets of unsolicited
bids are entitled to request a limited protective order to
shield information related to their takeover defense. Allergan's
large-scale redactions, according to Valeant and Pershing, far
exceeded what's permissible.
"It also appears that Allergan has redacted references to
its plan to contact its large shareholders and attack defendants
as improperly trading in Allergan's stock and engaging in
improper activity," they said in a brief filed Saturday.
"Allergan's disclosures to its own shareholders of the exact
information it claims defendants should disclose would directly
undercut Allergan's claim that it should be provided an
injunction to remedy the supposed lack of disclosure to these
shareholders."
Judge Carter agreed with Pershing and Valeant that shielding
business strategy documents is not a privilege like the attorney
client and work product privileges, but a qualified right.
Takeover targets have to show they're only redacting evidence
that would "reveal strategies for retaining or obtaining
corporate control during a live corporate takeover situation."
In this case, he said, Allergan hadn't shown that its redaction
of dozens of pages of documents, without any explanation of what
the redactions cloak, is justified under the qualified business
strategy doctrine.
He ordered Allergan to turn over unredacted versions of all
of the documents to Valeant and Pershing, subject to a
previously approved confidentiality agreement that protects
their public release.
An Allergan spokesman sent me an email statement: "We
respectfully disagree with the court's decision and are
reviewing our options. We believe Valeant and Pershing Square
are conducting a fishing expedition for their own purposes and
contrary to the best interests of Allergan stockholders. The
Allergan records they seek are not relevant to whether Valeant
and Pershing Square committed insider trading."
A lawyer for Pershing declined to provide a statement, but
it's a good bet that when Judge Carter holds a hearing on
Allergan's motion for a preliminary injunction on Oct. 28,
Pershing and Valeant will have something to say about Allergan's
own tactics.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel)
