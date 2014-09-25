COLUMN-Will contempt sanctions get Argentina to yield?: Frankel

(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Argentina's contempt for the U.S. court
system is not even debatable. Argentine officials have openly
jeered at court orders enjoining them from making payments to
bondholders who participated in Argentine sovereign debt
restructurings without also paying more than $1.5 billion to
hedge funds that hold defaulted bonds.
Argentina has run newspaper ads vowing not to capitulate,
has attempted to bring an action against the United States at
the International Court of Justice in The Hague and, most
recently, pushed through legislation authorizing its government
to replace BNY Mellon with a state-controlled bank in Buenos
Aires as the exchange bond trustee, after BNY Mellon made clear
that it would not process payments for fear of violating the
U.S. injunctions.
Contempt, as it's ordinarily defined, practically drips from
the words of Argentine politicians when they talk about U.S.
District Judge Thomas Griesa of Manhattan, who has presided over
their standoff with the holdout hedge funds for nearly a decade.
Those funds, led by NML Capital and Aurelius Capital, asked
Griesa on Wednesday to make Argentina's contempt official. They
filed a motion to hold the government in contempt and impose
sanctions on it. Griesa has scheduled a hearing Monday on the
motion.
This isn't the first time that the funds have proposed a
contempt finding after the U.S. Supreme Court refused in June to
review the injunctions requiring Argentina to pay them.
So far, Griesa has delivered plenty of stern warnings to
Argentina, via its lawyers at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton,
but hasn't held the government in contempt, presumably in the
hopes that court-ordered mediation would produce a settlement.
The hedge funds' new motion argues that Griesa's admonitions
haven't worked. Argentina has only cemented its defiance with
the new legislation and followup newspaper ads billed as legal
notices of its demand for BNY Mellon's resignation as exchange
bond trustee.
Sooner or later, unless Argentina changes course, Griesa is
going to have to find that the country has violated court
orders. Otherwise, he'll be conceding that the federal court
system must bow to the stubbornness of a foreign sovereign -
even one that has voluntarily submitted to the jurisdiction of
U.S. judges.
THE LIMITS OF U.S. COURTS
As I've said before, Argentina's intransigence has already
exposed limits on the power of U.S. courts. The questions now
for Griesa are whether he can impose sanctions on Argentina, and
whether those sanctions can change Argentina's behavior.
I'm pretty sure the answer to the first question is yes.
Argentina - and possibly the U.S. State Department - will argue
otherwise, but there's strong precedent that federal courts have
the authority to impose sanctions on a foreign sovereign that
violates their orders.
The Supreme Court's latest discussion of the Foreign
Sovereign Immunities Act - a ruling last June in a different
case involving NML and Argentina, as it happens - strengthens
arguments that the law doesn't shield foreign sovereigns from
sanctions.
The justices said that FSIA only protects foreign sovereigns
from having their U.S. assets seized to satisfy a judgment
against them and from submitting to the jurisdiction of U.S.
courts.
The second protection is irrelevant in the Argentine bond
litigation because Argentina granted jurisdiction; it has, of
course, benefited mightily from the FSIA's protection of its
assets.
Under the Supreme Court's holding, because FSIA doesn't
address contempt sanctions, it doesn't shield foreign sovereigns
from them.
THIRD PARTIES
So let's assume Griesa has the authority to find Argentina in
contempt and to impose sanctions. What can those sanctions
accomplish? The hedge funds' brief proposes a daily fine of
$50,000 and asks that Griesa order Argentina to pay some of
their legal fees.
But even the hedge funds acknowledge that Argentina - which
has a long history of thumbing its nose at U.S. judgments in
litigation against the holdout hedge funds - isn't going to pay
those fines. If Griesa only issues monetary sanctions, he risks
underscoring the federal courts' ineffectuality over foreign
sovereigns.
The hedge funds know that - which is why, in a footnote,
they suggest that if Argentina ignores a court-ordered fine,
Griesa "can then impose additional sanctions - including
non-monetary sanctions."
That could be the most important sentence in the brief.
Remember: The hedge funds were able to force Argentina into
default because they persuaded Griesa, the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court that the courts had the
authority to block third parties - such as bond trustees BNY
Mellon and Citigroup - from processing Argentina's payments to
exchange bondholders.
Institutions with operations in the United States don't have
Argentina's foreign sovereign immunity, so they are much more
reluctant to defy U.S. court orders.
If the hedge funds can convince Griesa to implicate third
parties subject to U.S. jurisdiction in non-monetary penalties
against Argentina, sanctions could be a real lever for
Argentina's debtors.
Argentina still depends to some extent on the U.S. financial
system. What if, for instance, Griesa held that Argentina cannot
process dollar transactions through U.S. banks? Or that its
Central Bank cannot do business with the Federal Reserve?
Argentina's refusal to pay the hedge funds has withstood the
country's isolation from the market for sovereign debt. Can it
withstand exile from U.S. finance?
This is all incredibly speculative, of course. There's very
little precedent on monetary sanctions against foreign
sovereigns, and, as far as I can tell, no precedent at all on
non-monetary sanctions. Even if the hedge funds sell Griesa on a
punishment that will actually impact Argentina, Argentina will
appeal all the way to the Supreme Court - which means years of
litigation.
My guess is that the hedge funds' lawyers are hoping to
float potential sanctions that will scare Argentina into
settlement talks. It's a dim hope, but at least it's something.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi.)