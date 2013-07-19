COLUMN-Retooling capitalism for the social good-Chrystia Freeland

By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK, July 19 When the financial
crisis threatened to topple the global economy, my Russian
friends took great delight in calling me from Moscow and sharing
the bittersweet response that was making the rounds of a city
that always laughs loudest when things go wrong: Everything Marx
told us about communism was false, the gag went, but everything
he told us about capitalism was true.
In 2008, it was easy to see their point. The lopsided
recovery hasn't brought much comfort, either. Across Western
Europe and North America, corporate profits and stock prices
have rebounded, but the middle class is more squeezed than ever.
Even so, my Muscovite pals were wrong. Marx didn't just get
communism wrong - he was also profoundly mistaken about
capitalism, which turns out to be the best
prosperity-creating system humanity has come up with so far.
But that doesn't mean it doesn't need to evolve. The
high-tech, globalized capitalism of the 21st century is very
different from the postwar version of capitalism that performed
so magnificently for the middle classes of the Western world.
That's why a lot of people, including many hard-driving
capitalists, are trying to figure out how to retool the
institutions of capitalism for our time.
This week, the state of Delaware, which has made corporate
governance its regional cuisine, approved a new form of
incorporation, the B-corp, or benefit corporation. These are
companies explicitly charged with a dual mission: to earn
profits for shareholders, the traditional business goal, and
also to pursue the social good in other ways, ranging from
protecting employees to safeguarding the environment - even if
these goals come at the cost of short-term financial gain.
Jack Markell, Delaware's governor, traveled to a seminar
discussion in New York on the sweltering day his state signed
B-corp into law. "This is a very significant public policy
issue," he said. "There is both a market need and a societal
need."
Markell admitted that "there are a lot of skeptics out
there," but he said the B-corp status was an important response
to a world in which the way we do business has changed.
"When businesses first started up, they operated in the
communities where they existed. This was where the executives
lived," Markell said. Because they were so deeply rooted in
particular communities, they didn't need legal structures that
required them to take into account all of their stakeholders -
social pressure served that role.
In today's virtual, global economy, those personal
constraints are eroding fast. The B-corp structure is a way
to recreate them.
Markell believes there is a hunger among investors and
entrepreneurs to both do well and do good: "What an unbelievable
opportunity this represents to harness the energy of
entrepreneurs who are really focused on making money and who
want to give back at the same time."
Albert Wenger, a partner at Union Square Ventures, a New
York-based investment firm, buys that argument. He was at the
seminar with Markell, and in a blog post earlier that day, he
laid out what he sees as the critical challenge for capitalism
today: "Our problem as society is no longer how to make more
stuff. Cars, clothes, computers are all becoming better and
cheaper."
Instead, Wenger argued, "Our biggest remaining problems,
however, require social innovation: How to distribute the
benefits of progress more widely, how to live in better
harmony with the environment and how to provide affordable
access to education and healthcare for all."
The good news, Wenger believes, is that it is not just
Occupy Wall Street that has focused on this dilemma. Business
people are worried about it, too. "At Union Square Ventures, we
are seeing more and more entrepreneurs and startup employees who
are motivated as much by making the world a better place as they
are by making money," he said.
The optimists at the B-corp discussion, which was hosted by
the World Economic Forum, hoped that doing well and doing good
could be seamlessly aligned. They argued that by freeing
businesses to be mission-driven and pursue long-term goals
rather than short-term profits, and by appealing to a new
generation of idealistic consumers, B-corps could be as, if not
more, profitable as traditional companies that maximize
shareholder value.
That is a comforting thought. Frederick H. Alexander, the
former chair of the Delaware Bar Association's Section of
Corporation Law, suggested a tougher possibility.
"Part of the struggle is facing up to the hard facts," he
said. "The basic thing that underlies a B-corp is that you don't
have to maximize shareholder value. You are accepting the
possibility of a lower return."
That may have been common sense for the Greatest Generation.
But for most of us today, that notion of voluntarily forgoing
higher profits for the benefit of the wider community is,
as Alexander put it, "counterintuitive."
The B-corp structure is part of a wider movement to make
that trade-off more natural. As Alexander said, "the issue is,
do you want to conduct your investments in the way you wouldn't
conduct your life."
That is a very good question, and one we have gotten out of
the habit of asking.
