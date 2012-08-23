REFILE-COLUMN-R. Glenn Hubbard and the Republican-Democratic fiscal divide-Chrystia Freeland

By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK Aug 23 If you aren't American, the
possibility that this election could hinge on abortion rights
may seem absurd. Surely the stagnant world economy, the relative
decline of U.S. power and climate change, just to name three,
all trump reproductive freedom as issues that should be at the
top of the national agenda.
But up close the focus on abortion is less bewildering. If,
like Todd Akin, the Missouri congressman whose comments about
rape focused the United States' attention on the subject of
abortion this week, you believe embryos are full-fledged human
beings, no issue is as important as what you view as the
continuing and legal murder of these innocents. If, on the other
hand, you are a woman of childbearing age who happens not to
share Akin's beliefs, no issue is as important as the right to
control your own body, which the congressman's view threatens.
Having said all of that, the spotlight on abortion rights is
also the product of a family feud inside the Republican Party.
Republican grass-roots activists are desperate to propel the
issue to the top of the national agenda, while the party's
elders - and their presidential nominee - are equally desperate
to stop us all from talking about it.
If Mitt Romney has his way, the focus will eventually swing
back to the issue that most voters spend the most time thinking
about: the economy. And if that happens, a man worth talking to
is R. Glenn Hubbard, a top Romney adviser who served as the
chairman of George W. Bush's Council of Economic Advisers and is
now the dean of Columbia Business School.
Hubbard sees this election as one that offers Americans a
sharp choice about the kind of country they want to live in.
"The real issue for the public is to figure out which narrative
do we want," Hubbard said in a conversation in his office on the
Columbia campus this week. "We can have a bigger government, if
that's the public's choice. It'll just require higher taxes on
every American."
"Do you want that," he asked, "or do you want smaller
government, smaller taxes?"
Hubbard is right that the ideological choice U.S. voters
face when it comes to the economy and, indeed, the nature of
their country more broadly, is clear and significant. There's a
reason the political debate is so polarized right now: The
United States is at a very real crossroads.
While both parties are happy to describe this contrast in
broad terms, when it comes to explaining their visions in more
than a single sentence each side is unwilling to trust voters to
understand the full implications of their position.
The Republican hypocrisy is to promise lower taxes, a
balanced budget and spending cuts that avoid curtailing the
essential government services Americans cherish. Eliminating
waste and making the state more efficient only goes so far, and
Republicans are reluctant to spell out just how much the state
would have to shrink to allow a President Romney to both enact
his promised tax cuts and balance the budget.
There is, of course, another way to square Romney's fiscal
circle: to adopt the credo of former Vice President Dick Cheney,
who argued that Ronald Reagan proved that deficits don't matter.
Under this approach, a Republican administration would focus on
cutting taxes first and leave balancing the budget for a little
later.
The point of hypocrisy is to say one thing and to do
something rather different. But even in these pre-election days
of talking points, Hubbard makes very clear that the ticket
shared by Romney and Paul Ryan has absolutely no interest in
British-style shock therapy.
"Definitely not," Hubbard said, when I asked him whether
Romney was proposing a British scenario. "Part of the problem in
Europe and in Britain is that austerity has the impression that
we have to make every change today. That's not true in Europe
and it's especially not true in the United States. What we need
is a glide path to fiscal sustainability. It doesn't have to
happen today."
Call it closet Keynesianism, with a 2013 stealth stimulus
disguised as deep tax cuts. That is what many of Romney's
moneyed Wall Street supporters are hoping for - with a further,
Nixon-goes-to-China expectation that a tax-cutting President
Romney would have the best chance of taming the die-hard
Republican deficit hawks in Congress.
The Democratic hypocrisy also involves squaring pledges
about taxes with promises of fiscal prudence. President Barack
Obama vows to maintain a supportive state - and to extend health
care coverage - while not raising taxes for the middle class,
and eventually balancing the budget.
This math, as Hubbard pointed out, doesn't work either. The
state programs that many Americans depend on today cost more
than what they pay in taxes. Increasing taxes on the rich will
help, but that is not enough. Yet, just as the Republicans won't
admit that they can't balance the budget and cut taxes without
shriveling the state to levels many Americans would not
tolerate, the Democrats won't tell you that the more generous
state they believe in will only be sustainable if quite a few
Americans pay more for it.
You get what you pay for - there's a message I think
American voters are smart enough to understand.