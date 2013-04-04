COLUMN-A novel look at emerging market entrepreneurs-Chrystia Freeland

By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK, April 4 If you read just one book this
spring to understand how the world is changing, it should be
Mohsin Hamid's new novel, "How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising
Asia." The central theme of this funny and vivid work is
familiar: the great shift in the global economy's center of
gravity from West to East.
What makes Hamid's tale so revealing is that he gets beneath
the human skin of that tectonic lurch. Asia's rise is a story of
the eastward tilt of global gross domestic product, but behind
those numbers are billions of individual lives that are being
radically transformed. In particular, Hamid, who lives in
Lahore, Pakistan, focuses on the rapid urbanization that is both
a driver and a consequence of economic growth in the emerging
markets.
Hamid reminds us how epic that transition is for the people
swept up in it. As he writes in his novel: "You witness a
passage of time that outstrips its chronological equivalent.
Just as when headed into the mountains a quick shift in altitude
can vault one from subtropical jungle to semi-arctic tundra, so
too can a few hours on a bus from rural remoteness to urban
centrality appear to span millennia."
"There is a massive movement to the cities," Hamid told me
by telephone this week from Dublin. His novel chronicles a
central result of this migration: the breakdown of the social
and economic structures of the village and the frantic
individual search to replace them with something else.
"We are seeing a growing understanding that people need to
be individual entrepreneurs because the old rural networks won't
take care of them anymore," Hamid told me. "In most countries
across Asia, the state is still pretty weak; it can't offer you
much health care or security in your old age. So people have to
fend for themselves."
The result isn't filthy riches for everyone - Hamid
described the invisible hand of the "ferocious" market economy
as operating "with a carrot, but also a pretty big stick." The
individual response to both the peril and the promise is a surge
of entrepreneurship.
"People are out there as individual actors in this economy,"
Hamid said. "They are all little individual businesses. Most
people would say, 'I work for me."'
The world's smartest investors have already figured this
out. "The whole nature of entrepreneurship has gone global,"
Bill Ford, chief executive of General Atlantic, a growth equity
company that invests heavily in young companies in the emerging
markets, told me. "That is a function of capital going global
and of people knowing about entrepreneurship globally."
Ford, who describes the founders of the companies in his
portfolio with palpable affection and admiration, said one of
the distinguishing characteristics of emerging-market
entrepreneurs is that they, like Hamid's protagonist, are
pioneers.
"In the emerging markets, these are the first-timers," Ford
told me. "These are first-generation entrepreneurs. They are
people who want to change the world."
Global corporations are surfing this wave, too. The chief
executive of Starwood Hotels, Frits van Paasschen, who
was born in the Netherlands and is based in the United States,
spoke to me this week from Dubai, where he has relocated his
executive team for the past five weeks. Van Paasschen, who moved
his corporate headquarters to Shanghai in the summer of 2011,
told me that 80 percent of the hotels Starwood plans to open in
the future are outside Europe, Japan and North America, so
that's where his team needs to be, too.
"As urbanization takes place, hotels are part of that
infrastructure," he said. "The growth is just phenomenal."
Elmira Bayrasli, a project leader at the World Policy
Institute in New York, is another student of these
emerging-market entrepreneurs. She is writing a book whose title
says it all: "Steve Jobs Lives in Pakistan."
Like Ford, Bayrasli believes that entrepreneurship has
become a global phenomenon. "Entrepreneurship once meant Silicon
Valley; it meant America," Bayrasli, the New York-born daughter
of Turkish immigrants to the United States, told me. "What I am
trying to show is that the greatest dynamism of entrepreneurship
now is global. That Steve Jobs's spirit really has gone global.
It exists everywhere - in places like Pakistan, Turkey and
Nigeria."
The novelist, the scholar and the investor all see this
entrepreneurial energy emerging in the space left empty by
government, not in a space created by it. "I hope the role of
government remains benign neglect," Ford said.
Bayrasli argues that entrepreneurship in poor countries
meets needs that we once thought would be satisfied by outside
aid. "You have a real pessimism about traditional development
and foreign aid," she said. "But there are still a lot of poor
people in the world who need help. So now the blue pill is
entrepreneurship: Pull yourself up by your bootstraps."
For investors like Ford and corporate leaders like van
Paasschen, the rising tide of emerging-market entrepreneurs is
already yielding rich returns. Bayrasli thinks they are on the
verge of having a direct impact on everyone.
"They are on track to become globally competitive, rivaling
the Apples and the Facebooks and the Googles
," Bayrasli said. "They are coming up with innovations
that a lot of people here in the United States can benefit
from."