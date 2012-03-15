COLUMN-Loose cultures and free women-Chrystia Freeland

| NEW YORK, March 15
NEW YORK, March 15 With hindsight, we may
find that the 2016 U.S. presidential race began last week, when
Hillary Rodham Clinton made a politically electrifying point.
"Why extremists always focus on women remains a mystery to me,"
she said at the Women in the World conference in New York. "But
they all seem to. It doesn't matter what country they're in or
what religion they claim. They want to control women."
At a time when birth control has re-emerged as a political
issue in the United States, 94 years after the first legal
ruling to permit it, Clinton's comments were an inspiring
rallying cry for worried American women. But what about the
mystery she identified? Why, as the secretary of state asserted,
do extremists, from the Taliban to conservative Christians, want
to control women?
An intriguing new study by two professors at the Rotman
School of Management at the University of Toronto suggests a
possible answer. (Disclosure: I am on the school's dean's
advisory board.) Soo Min Toh and Geoffrey Leonardelli didn't set
out to discover why extremists want to control women. Their
question was more familiar: Why aren't there more female
leaders?
Toh and Leonardelli argue that women are held back by
"tight" cultures and can emerge more easily as leaders in
"loose" cultures. "Tight" cultures are ones that have clear,
rigid rules about how people should behave and impose tough
sanctions on those who color outside the lines. Socially
conformist, homogeneous societies like Japan, Malaysia, Norway
and Pakistan are tight cultures.
Tight cultures, Toh and Leonardelli believe, hold women back
because "cultural tightness provokes a resistance to changing
the traditional and widespread view that leadership is
masculine."
Loose cultures, by contrast, do not have clear norms and are
more tolerant of deviation from the rules. Heterogeneous
societies and countries in the midst of social and political
transition, like Australia, Israel, the Netherlands and Ukraine
are loose cultures.
These are cultures in which "societal members tend to be
more open to change, and this openness may become manifest in
changing expectations and attitudes about the masculinity of
leadership."
Here is where Clinton's mystery comes in. Tight cultures are
not necessary sexist ones - witness the inclusion of Norway in
the list. But extremist subcultures are certainly tight
cultures, and they are built on historical assumptions of male
dominance. The perspective of Toh and Leonardelli helps to
explain why these rigid ideologies are so fixated on keeping
women down.
But what about the places like Norway: tight cultures where
women do extremely well? Toh's and Leonardelli's answer to that
apparent paradox is that, where there has been a top-down
decision to support female leaders, tight cultures are very good
at executing that directive. That is because these societies are
effective at acting on the collective will. If the decision is
made to elevate women, tight societies will implement it.
"Although a culturally tight country, Norway ranks high in
terms of gender egalitarianism," the study's authors point out.
In Norway, egalitarianism is not a rebellion against prevailing
cultural norms. It is, instead, what Norway's new top-down
consensus requires: "Norway has among the most ambitious equal
opportunity legislation in the world that legally requires firms
to reach a 40 percent women board representation by 2017."
The study's framework also helps to explain one peculiarity
of women in the workplace. Tight societies that choose
egalitarianism, like Norway, have been good at pushing women
into the corporate establishment. Loose societies that are open
to change have been good at empowering women more broadly,
encouraging them to join the workforce and to start their own
small businesses.
But the one thing women around the world have failed to do
is create paradigm-shifting companies. None of the great
technology start-ups - for example, Google, Apple
and Facebook - were founded by a woman. Nor were
any of the leading hedge funds, the innovators in the world of
money, established by a woman. Women are not just
underrepresented in this space of transformative entrepreneurs -
they are entirely absent.
At first blush, this gap seems to contradict the analysis by
Toh and Leonardelli. After all, start-ups embody a profoundly
loose culture. It does not matter whether you are a misfit or an
ultraconformist, so long as you have a brilliant idea and are
able to implement it.
But the authors point out that leadership is not just about
how others view you, it is also about how you view yourself.
Centuries of sexism, they argue, mean that "even when
possessing and demonstrating leadership behavior that is
superior to others in the group, women leaders may sometimes
prefer to cede the formal leadership role to men in the group
because they, too, believe that being male or masculine is more
leaderlike."
Loose cultures can counteract those self-imposed stereotypes
to some degree. But the final frontier for women, even in
societies that allow them to lead established institutions, is
to be ruthless and to take big risks, essential qualities in
world-changing entrepreneurs. Instead, as the authors found of
female entrepreneurs in Malaysia, women often have to "lead as
if they were mothers or teachers."