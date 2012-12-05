COLUMN-Copper ETFs; funds of a different kind?: Andy Home

By Andy Home

LONDON Dec 5 Looking at the historical performance of ETF Securities' physically backed copper fund, you might wonder why the proposed launch of two more is generating so much opposition among copper fabricators.

The UK specialist in exchange-traded funds (ETF) was the first to extend what is now a major precious metals investment product into the base metals arena.

It launched three ETFs backed by physical metal - copper, nickel and tin - in December 2010. In May 2011 the suite was extended to the other three base metals traded on the London Metal Exchange (LME): aluminium, lead and zinc.

Between them, the six products currently hold 3,179 tonnes of LME-registered metal.

Copper accounts for 1,950 tonnes of that total.

It has always been the most successful of the six in terms of metal held, which with this sort of fund reflects the amount of money invested.

That shouldn't be surprising since copper has long enjoyed the highest investor profile among all the LME-traded metals.

"Dr Copper" has historically been viewed as an investment surrogate for the world's manufacturing sector, thanks to its usage across a wide spectrum of industrial applications.

Yet the current holding is only a fraction of the 249,025 tonnes of metal sitting in the LME warehouse system.

And even at its peak, 6,875 tonnes over the March-April 2012 period, it still amounted to only a fraction of LME stocks, let alone global stocks.

So why all the fuss about JP Morgan's Physical Copper Trust and Blackrock's iShares Copper Trust?