COLUMN: Italy refutes the idea it's on Europe's "periphery"

By Anatole Kaletsky
Aug 23 The words "core" and "periphery" have
become standard terms to describe the winners and losers in the
euro crisis. But how could anyone with the slightest sense of
history, or knowledge of art and culture, call Italy or Spain
peripheral to Europe, while placing Finland and Slovakia, or
even Germany and Holland, at Europe's core?
As a part-time resident of Italy, with a home 100 km from
Rome, the center of two millennia of European civilization, I
could not be satisfied with this trite answer. Speaking to
friends and neighbors in Italy this summer and observing the
behavior of Europe's leaders, I have been struck by a more
interesting, and disturbing, explanation of the core-periphery
split. These terms do not refer to the past or the present, but
to plans for the future. Core and periphery are not geographic
or historical descriptions, but euphemisms designed to
legitimize permanent economic and political inequalities among
the nations of Europe.
With every step toward a resolution of the crisis, the
peripheral countries have lost political autonomy, economic
opportunity and national self-esteem, while the core countries,
especially Germany, have been enriched and empowered.
By creating conditions in which the interest rates paid in
Italy, Spain and the other Mediterranean countries are much
higher than they are in Germany and its northern allies, Europe
has imposed a large and permanent economic handicap not only on
the governments of southern Europe but also on their private
businesses and households.
Even the most profitable Italian businesses and the most
solvent Italian homeowners are forced to pay double or even
triple the interest rates of their German or Dutch counterparts.
When Italy had a separate currency from Germany, this interest
inequality did not matter because the lira was periodically
devalued, thereby reducing the real cost of debt. But while the
euro survives, the widening disparity in financing costs
provides continuous subsidies for German companies, while
stunting the competitiveness of Italian and Spanish businesses
with terrible implications for job creation and economic growth.
Until recently, there has been surprisingly little protest
in the peripheral countries against this manifest injustice.
People seemed to swallow whole the German and northern European,
narrative that presents Mediterranean economic inferiority and
political subservience as natural consequences of geography and
national stereotypes.
In Italy, however, a change of mood became noticeable after
Mario Monti, the country's unelected but universally respected
prime minister, started pushing back against German reform
demands at the EU summit on June 29. In the past few weeks, this
resistance has been gaining strength.
Italian politicians have become increasingly vocal in
demanding radical measures from the European Central Bank to
reduce interest rate spreads that are devastating Italian
industry. Significantly, these Italian demands for ECB action
now go well beyond the bromides offered by Mario Draghi, the
president of the ECB. Draghi has disappointed his compatriots by
insisting that any ECB measures be contingent on ever more
German-inspired austerity measures. Italian ministers all the
way up to Monti, by contrast, are now demanding unconditional
action from the ECB to reduce credit spreads, with no further
German demands for austerity and reforms.
A few months ago, Italians almost universally dismissed such
defiance of Germany and criticisms of the ECB as futile gestures
unworthy of serious post-Berlusconi-era politicians. In the past
few weeks, however, this perception has begun to change. After
three years of deep recession, massive tax increases, huge
spending cuts and some of the most ambitious structural reforms
implemented in a major OECD economy, there is a sense that Italy
has done enough.
People are starting to re-examine the standard German
narrative that Italy has recklessly mismanaged its finances,
that its industry is hopelessly uncompetitive and that loss of
economic and political subservience to Berlin or Brussels is
therefore a natural fact of life.
Italians are reminding themselves that: Italy's tax revenues
are strong; it has run bigger primary surpluses than Germany for
most of the past 15 years; health and pension liabilities are
now among the lowest in Europe; employment costs are lower than
in France or Germany; trade deficits are negligible, and
personal savings are higher per head in Italy than in Germany,
the U.S. or Japan.
In short, Italians are realizing that they are not just some
insignificant pimple on the "periphery" of Europe, but a country
similar in population, wealth and economic output to Britain and
France.
They are also recalling that their country did as well or
better than Germany, in terms of economic growth, wealth per
head and industrial production, from the early 1950s until 1999,
when Italy made the fateful decision to join the euro.
That decision is now seen as a mistake by a plurality of 44
percent, against 30 percent, of Italian voters, who are starting
to suspect that EU reform demands, far from making their country
more competitive, are designed to reduce it to a position of
permanent vassalage to Germany.
All of which suggests a dramatic conclusion. Instead of
accepting further austerity and reform, Italy could insist that
Germany stop making these demands or leave the euro. France,
Spain and the others would then face a choice - back Italy and
challenge Germany to leave the euro, or vice versa. We would
then discover which countries are truly in the core and which in
the periphery of Europe.
Anatole Kaletsky is a journalist and economist based in the
United Kingdom. He has written since 1976 for The Economist, The
Financial Times and The Times of London before joining Reuters
and The International Herald Tribune in 2012.)