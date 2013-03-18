COLUMN-China's shale round focuses on cash not expertise: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON, March 18 China's Huadian Corporation,
one of the country's top power producers, which won four
licences in the second shale gas licensing round last year, will
tender for engineering and drilling services to meet its
commitment to prospect for gas in blocks across Hubei, Hunan and
Guizhou provinces.
"We will be looking for professional services from seismic
survey to drilling via a tender towards late this year," a
company official told an industry seminar on Monday
.
The second licensing round, which closed in October 2012,
has met with much scepticism from outside observers because few
of the winners had any experience with drilling for oil and gas.
Licence holders will all need to contract with service companies
like Halliburton, Schlumberger and local
equivalents like Anton Oilfield Service Group
.
But the critics have missed the point. The purpose of the
second licensing round was not to identify companies with
existing expertise.
Big established players like China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC) and Sinopec are already prospecting in
Sichuan following an earlier licensing round, in partnership
with international majors like Shell.
In addition, Chevron is prospecting in southwestern Guizhou.
And ENI has recently signed a joint study agreement with CNPC to
develop Sichuan's Rongchang shale gas block.
However, existing license holders have been criticised for
making slow progress and not spending enough drilling
exploration and appraisal wells. Only a couple of dozen pilot
and exploratory wells have been drilled in total over the last
three years.
"Since most licences for gas exploration have been allocated
to the three domestic companies CNPC, CNOOC and Sinopec, these
three companies form an oligopoly in the upstream sector in
terms of licences and the bulk of domestic production,"
according to the authors of a recent study on "Gas Pricing and
Regulation" prepared by the International Energy Agency (IEA)
with input from China's regulators.
"There is little room for small and medium-sized companies
as they own few licences, often with less competitive economics.
As the threshold for exploration to be performed in order to
keep the licence low, these companies usually keep the licences
preventing new entry, and other companies have few chances to
get these licences through relinquishment," the IEA explained.
The agency contrasted the situation with the UK North Sea,
where bidders are required to submit detailed field development
programme, and must adhere to them or have their exploration
rights taken away and given to another company.
"Drill or drop clauses may apply in the licence, stimulating
the licensed party to keep up with the agreed upon work
programme," according to the IEA.
WALLETS, NOT DRILLS
The central objective of the second licensing round was to
award licences to a broader range of companies and, crucially,
to extract enforceable promises from them to invest heavily in
drilling wells.
It doesn't matter that these companies have little or no
experience with oil and gas exploration. It has always been
assumed they would contract the work to domestic and
international companies with the relevant expertise. The key
point is that all the second round licence winners are cash rich
and can afford to invest heavily in drilling.
Huadian is a case in point. The second round winners are
often portrayed as small and inexperienced. But Huadian is one
of the country's largest power producers, with more than 100
Gigawatts of installed generating capacity, which means it has
far more potential output than the United Kingdom or the state
of California.
Huadian has been able to commit to spending 2.7 billion yuan
($434 million) drilling 24 exploration and appraisal wells over
the next three years, mostly cheaper horizontal boreholes, with
an additional 20 to be drilled if commercial volumes of gas are
found.
As a major power producer, Huadian has a strong interest in
finding and developing its own sources of natural gas to reduce
its reliance on gas purchased from others, or coal.
Coal producer Shenhua Corporation was another second round
winner. Other licences have been awarded to companies with
strong backing from provincial governments in areas thought to
contain shale gas deposits, which therefore have a strong
financial interest in developing them as quickly as possible.
It is far from clear that awarding exploration licences to
inexperienced investors and then expecting them to contract with
service companies to do the actual drilling is the most
efficient way to run the domestic shale gas programme.
But existing gas producers have fallen far behind schedule
with their own work. The government probably sees a different
approach as the best way to reinvigorate the country's domestic
shale programme.
The new system is almost guaranteed to be highly
inefficient. But it could start to open up China's domestic
shale gas sector to a much wider range of companies and start
building the critical infrastructure of drilling, fracking and
other services firms that have been critical to the success of
the shale revolution in North America.
Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard told investors
at a conference on Monday that "the customer base in China is
expanding quickly after shale activity opened up to a wide range
of companies outside the traditional exploration and production
industry."
"While we see solid activity growth in the shale basins in
the medium term, we still expect the strongest activity growth
in 2013 to come from onshore areas and complex conventional land
developments," Kibsgaard noted.
China's shale sector faces a long development timeline. But
involvement of major engineering companies like Huadian suggests
the sector is poised for substantial expansion by the end of the
decade, in line with Schlumberger's estimates for the take off
of unconventional gas elsewhere.