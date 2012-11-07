COLUMN-Election gamble backfires for banks, energy firms: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 7 "Elections have consequences, and
Eric, I won," President Barack Obama famously told House
Republican Whip Eric Cantor shortly after his first inauguration
in January 2009.
Four years later, Wall Street as well as the oil and gas
industry will return to work today knowing that they heavily
backed the losing side and now have very little political
capital with the re-elected Obama administration and the
Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate.
Some urgent bridge-building will be required in the coming
days if they are to influence financial regulation and energy
policy over the next four years.
VOTES HAVE CONSEQUENCES
President Barak Obama's re-election ensures the Democrats
will retain their 3-2 majorities on the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC), the agencies charged with implementing the controversial
derivatives portions of the 2010 Wall Street Reform and Consumer
Protection Act.
Senate Democrats and the president will block any attempt to
re-write the Dodd-Frank Act, and the continuing Democratic
majority in the Senate will leave the president with a
relatively free hand to nominate regulators committed to a
fairly aggressive interpretation of the landmark financial law.
On energy and the environment, the Department of Energy and
the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will remain in the
hands of conservation-minded policymakers, who want to tilt the
energy market in favour of clean technologies, back strict
controls on greenhouse emissions and vehicle efficiency and are
somewhat sceptical about drilling for oil and gas.
BACKING THE LOSING SIDE
In the past 18 months, the financial services and fossil
energy industries moved into outright opposition to the Obama
administration and the Democratic Party, making little secret of
their desire to see a Republican takeover in Washington.
Employees of banks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
Chase and Co, as well as many brokerages and derivatives
dealers poured millions of dollars into political action
committees that supported Romney for president and backed other
Republicans in a bid to seize control of the Senate.
The American Petroleum Institute (API), which lobbies on
behalf of the oil and gas industry, created and funded
Vote4Energy to campaign for oil- and gas-friendly policies in
battleground states. The organisation was nominally independent,
but its positions and advocacy closely mirrored the views of the
Romney campaign.
In return, Romney's campaign promised to repeal the hated
Dodd-Frank law and ease restrictions on the development of
fossil energy.
MORE GUERRILLA WARFARE?
Wall Street and the fossil energy industry now must decide
how to cope with the new reality that the White House and the
executive branch will remain under Democratic control for the
next four years, while Democrats will control the Senate until
the start of 2015.
One option is to maintain a strong oppositional stance. The
U.S. House of Representatives remains in the hands of a solid
Republican majority and can be counted on to block any attempts
to pass fresh legislation on energy or financial services that
the industries do not like.
The U.S. District Court and Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia, which review most financial and
environmental regulations, remain in the hands of conservative
judges, most appointed by Republican presidents, and will
continue to review regulations critically.
Lobbying groups such as the Securities Industries and
Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), the International Swaps
and Derivatives Association (ISDA), the API and the U.S.
Chambers of Commerce have mounted a series of legal challenges
to regulations implementing Dodd-Frank and in some cases have
won the first round.
It is part of a broader coordinated effort to roll back
financial, energy and environmental regulations by citing
cost-benefit concerns.
The two industries could continue to mount a guerrilla
campaign against the new regulations in the courts and the
House, harrying regulators with legal challenges, cuts to agency
budgets and congressional hearings.
But most of the legal victories that the industries have won
so far have been on peripheral issues, such as lack of adequate
cost-benefit analysis. They have been unable to prevail on the
substance of the new laws and regulations. And regulators now
have four more years to redraft any regulations that the courts
find deficient.
BURYING THE HATCHET?
In 2012, business lobby groups and the Republican Party made
some headway among voters with their argument that the Obama
administration was over-regulating the economy and harming the
recovery, but it was not enough. By 2016, Dodd-Frank and the
administration's energy policies will be well entrenched and the
argument may not have so much resonance with the electorate.
So industry leaders will come under intense pressure in the
weeks and months ahead to bury the hatchet and take a more
conciliatory approach to the administration and Senate
Democrats.
Banks and energy companies have spent record amounts on
lobbying in Washington in the past four years. Goldman Sachs,
for example, spent almost $3.3 million lobbying senators and
representatives in the 12 months to September, according to
filings with the congressional lobbying database, on issues
connected with derivatives reform and tax policy.
But however much money they pour into lobbying efforts, the
perception that energy companies, banks and brokerages, as well
as most of their employees, are solidly behind the Republican
Party will limit their future influence on a range of issues
that are vital for both industries.
Pressure to rebuild a constructive relationship with the
White House and at least part of the Senate Democratic Caucus
will therefore be intense.
In fact there are a variety of issues on which the two sides
could reset the relationship. Fiscal reform is one area in which
there could be scope for compromise. Business and financial
leaders have been signalling for weeks that they are ready to
support moderate tax increases as part of an overall tax and
spending package to avert the fiscal cliff.
The Keystone XL pipeline is another early decision where the
president could reach out to the industry and appear to back the
development of fossil fuel resources, albeit with strict safety
and environmental safeguards.
But it will take a spirit of compromise on both sides. After
a resounding defeat, the energy and financial services
industries would be wise to repair relationships.