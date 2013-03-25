COLUMN-Better route planning cuts fuel use in freight sector: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON, March 25 U.S. distributors and freight
hauliers have held down diesel consumption even as their
business recovers from recession by making thousands of small
changes to their operations.
Improved driver training, restrictions on idling and careful
route planning to reduce deadheads (where vehicles travel empty)
are all reducing consumption of expensive diesel while helping
companies promote their green credentials.
"In 2011, we achieved almost 69 percent improvement in fleet
efficiency over our 2005 baseline," Wal-Mart boasted in
its 2012 Global Responsibility Report. "We delivered 65 million
more cases, while driving 28 million fewer miles, by increasing
our pallets per trailer and better managing our routes."
"Our network efficiency improvement equates to avoiding
nearly 41,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, the
equivalent to taking 7,900 cars off the road," the company
wrote.
In 2013, FedEx will have improved the fuel
efficiency of its U.S vehicle fleet by 22 percent compared with
2005, Chairman Frederick Smith said at CERA Week. It has
surpassed its previous goal of a 20 percent improvement by 2020
seven years early. Smith has now committed the company to an
even more ambitious 30 percent target for the global vehicle
fleet by the end of the decade.