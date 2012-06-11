COLUMN-On oil, Goldman sees reasons to be bullish: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON, June 11 The overdone selloff in commodity prices, especially crude oil, has created the potential for a strong rally once fundamentals reassert themselves and hedge funds re-enter the market, according to researchers at Goldman Sachs.

"We believe that the selloff in commodity prices is likely overdone and the price risks are shifting more to the upside," Goldman wrote in a note published on Monday ("Commodity Watch: Stepping back into the markets" June 11, 2012).

"Even against other assets, the selloff in commodities was exceptionally extreme, as the liquidation of length in the broad oil market, which started from relatively high levels, was the second-largest monthly decline on record," the analysts observed.

Near-record amounts of hot money in the market created conditions for a sharp correction mirroring May 2011. But now all that stale length has been flushed out, the market is again primed to rally hard if sentiment improves and investors focus once again on Goldman's hoped-for tightening of supply-demand balances in the second half of the year.

"We believe that the financial participation in many markets is now below what is consistent with both the underlying market fundamentals and the broader macroeconomic environment," Goldman wrote. The implication is that prices will rise once hedge funds re-establish long positions.

It is this belief that oil prices have oversold, especially for U.S. crude, that makes Goldman bullish. Goldman's research team was the most accurate forecaster in 2011.

It has encouraged the bank to stick with its painful recommendation that investors hold a long position in the September 2012 U.S. crude contract -- first made in February when the contract was trading at $107.55 and recently showing mark to market losses of almost $25 per barrel (Charts 1 and 2).