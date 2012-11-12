COLUMN-Montana, the other Bakken: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON Nov 12 The Bakken oil revolution has become synonymous with North Dakota. But the heart of most productive part of the formation is located on the far western boundary of the state and extends across the border into Montana.

In the early stages of Bakken exploration, drilling was split fairly evenly between the two states. But from about 2006 the focus shifted squarely onto North Dakota and Montana's Bakken was largely forgotten. Now there are signs of a modest revival.

Drilling equipment and crews are moving across the state line from North Dakota into the north-eastern part of the state. Twenty-two rigs were active in the state at the start of November 2012, up from just eight last year, according to oilfield services company Baker Hughes.

Montana's Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has issued a record 356 drilling permits for oil in the first ten months of this year, easily beating the previous record of 313 set in 2005, as the boom spreads across the state boundary.