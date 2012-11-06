COLUMN-Welcome to Mountrail, North Dakota: John Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON Nov 6 Some analysts still question the transformative impact of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling on the oil industry. Doubters should pay a visit to Mountrail County, North Dakota.

Running little more than 40 miles from East to West, and 50 miles from North to South, with a population of 7,673, according to the North Dakota Association of Counties, Mountrail is at the epicenter of the largest drilling boom in the world. Mountrail has done more than any other place to remake the oil industry in the last decade.

Mountrail's story shows just how much oil can be wrung from a tiny scrap of earth with new technology. In August 2012, the county's 1,342 active oil wells produced more than 6 million barrels of crude, 195,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from just 734 bpd a decade ago, according to North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources.

Output has grown more than a third in the last 12 months, from 144,000 bpd in August 2011. The number of producing wells is up by nearly 40 percent, from 964. Twenty-seven drilling rigs active in the country, punching yet more holes into the earth, according to state filings, on behalf of exploration and production companies as diverse as Hess, Whiting Oil and Gas and Marathon.

North Dakota's output has overtaken Ecuador, causing some observers to suggest that the state should be admitted as the newest member of OPEC. Oil wells have been sunk into the Bakken formation across the western third of the state (as well as eastern Montana). But Mountrail accounts for more than 1 in every 4 barrels of crude produced in North Dakota.

Together with equally modest neighboring counties of McKenzie (population 6,360; area 2,861 square miles), Williams (population 22,398; 2,148 square miles) and Dunn (population 3,536, 2,082 square miles) these four counties, covering an area of roughly 100 miles by 100 miles, accounted for over 80 percent of state oil production, almost 600,000 bpd.