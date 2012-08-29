COLUMN-G7 threatens stock release to stem oil rise: John Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON, Aug 29 A 30 percent rise in spot oil
prices since late June has been enough to renew fears that
spiralling fuel costs could push the U.S. and European economies
into a recession by year-end.
G7 ministers are now attempting to head off an even bigger
rise by hinting at their readiness to release oil from emergency
stockpiles.
"Mindful of the substantial risks posed by elevated oil
prices, we are monitoring the situation in oil markets closely,"
the finance ministers warned in a highly unusual statement late
on Tuesday. "We encourage oil-producing countries to increase
their output to meet demand."
It is rare for the G7 to comment on oil prices in so much
detail, and unprecedented for them to do so outside a regular
ministerial meeting.
The statement comes after strong indications from the White
House, as well as its allies in Britain and France, that
emergency reserves could be released in response to recent price
increases and signs of tightness in the market.
It concluded with a warning: "We stand ready to call upon
the International Energy Agency to take appropriate action to
ensure that the market is fully and timely supplied."
IMPROVING SUPPLY?
Supply disruptions, including at a crucial field in the
North Sea, as well as sanctions on Iran have pushed prices
sharply higher since June. Hopes for a resolution of the crisis
in the euro zone and for more monetary stimulus in the United
States, Western Europe and China have all fuelled the rally.
Previous price increases in 2010, 2011 and earlier this year
were all followed by abrupt economic slowdowns. In recent
months, growth has already showed signs of slackening, even
before the latest surge in oil prices. Policymakers fear the
rising cost of petroleum, if not checked, could again push the
leading economies into recession by the end of the year.
Oil availability has emerged as the main constraint on
growth, and oil prices have emerged as an important
speed-limiter in the global economy.
But there are several reasons to think the underlying
supply-demand situation is improving as a decade of high prices
and heavy investment finally begins to pay off in terms of
significant increases in production and more efficient fuel use.
Supply interruptions continue to produce price spikes, but
each successive peak has been lower. In 2008, Brent prices
peaked at more than $140 per barrel. In 2011 and again earlier
this year, prices peaked at more than $125 per barrel. The
current price spike reached just over $117 before prices eased
back to around $112.
In contrast to the decade between 1998 and 2008, prices no
longer appear to be on a secular upward trend but instead to
have hit more of a plateau a little above $100 per barrel.