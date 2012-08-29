COLUMN-G7 threatens stock release to stem oil rise: John Kemp

By John Kemp LONDON, Aug 29 A 30 percent rise in spot oil prices since late June has been enough to renew fears that spiralling fuel costs could push the U.S. and European economies into a recession by year-end. G7 ministers are now attempting to head off an even bigger rise by hinting at their readiness to release oil from emergency stockpiles. "Mindful of the substantial risks posed by elevated oil prices, we are monitoring the situation in oil markets closely," the finance ministers warned in a highly unusual statement late on Tuesday. "We encourage oil-producing countries to increase their output to meet demand." It is rare for the G7 to comment on oil prices in so much detail, and unprecedented for them to do so outside a regular ministerial meeting. The statement comes after strong indications from the White House, as well as its allies in Britain and France, that emergency reserves could be released in response to recent price increases and signs of tightness in the market. It concluded with a warning: "We stand ready to call upon the International Energy Agency to take appropriate action to ensure that the market is fully and timely supplied." IMPROVING SUPPLY? Supply disruptions, including at a crucial field in the North Sea, as well as sanctions on Iran have pushed prices sharply higher since June. Hopes for a resolution of the crisis in the euro zone and for more monetary stimulus in the United States, Western Europe and China have all fuelled the rally. Previous price increases in 2010, 2011 and earlier this year were all followed by abrupt economic slowdowns. In recent months, growth has already showed signs of slackening, even before the latest surge in oil prices. Policymakers fear the rising cost of petroleum, if not checked, could again push the leading economies into recession by the end of the year. Oil availability has emerged as the main constraint on growth, and oil prices have emerged as an important speed-limiter in the global economy. But there are several reasons to think the underlying supply-demand situation is improving as a decade of high prices and heavy investment finally begins to pay off in terms of significant increases in production and more efficient fuel use. Supply interruptions continue to produce price spikes, but each successive peak has been lower. In 2008, Brent prices peaked at more than $140 per barrel. In 2011 and again earlier this year, prices peaked at more than $125 per barrel. The current price spike reached just over $117 before prices eased back to around $112. In contrast to the decade between 1998 and 2008, prices no longer appear to be on a secular upward trend but instead to have hit more of a plateau a little above $100 per barrel.