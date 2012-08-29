COLUMN-White House prepares to sideline IEA on oil release:Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 29 Disagreements between the White
House and staff at the International Energy Agency (IEA) over
releasing emergency stocks risk sidelining the agency, and
sowing confusion in the market, at a time when policymakers are
concerned about the impact of rising oil prices on the global
economy and support for sanctions on Iran.
On Tuesday, IEA Executive Director Maria van der Hoeven told
Reuters "higher prices alone are not the trigger for IEA
collective stock release and at this moment we see that the
crude oil market is adequately supplied."
"We see that the loss of these Iranian barrels was long in
the making, the market had time to adjust itself, " she added.
"The Iranian sanctions didn't come out of the blue. The
market has been adjusting relatively smoothly to lower Iranian
supplies over the last nine months."
Later the same day, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a
highly unusual statement on behalf of G7 finance ministers
warning about the risks to the economy posed by elevated oil
prices and encouraging "oil-producing countries to increase
their output to meet demand."
The G7 pledged "we remain ready to call upon the
International Energy Agency to take appropriate action to ensure
that the market is fully and timely supplied."
What made the G7 statement so unusual was that it was issued
by finance ministers, as the top economic officials from their
respective countries, rather than energy ministers, and that it
was issued as a standalone statement rather than after one of
the formal regular G7 finance ministers' meetings.
Finance ministers do not normally issue detailed statements
on oil, let alone outside the regular meeting cycle. It is a
measure of how far the White House regards this as a matter as
an economic and foreign policy issue, rather than an narrow
technical energy one, and is prepared to bulldoze the IEA if it
refuses to fall into line.
Oil traders could be forgiven for a sense of whiplash, as
the IEA and a group of its largest and most important member
countries issued contradictory assessments about the market and
the need for stock releases within less than 12 hours.
It is just about possible to make all these statements
consistent with one another and dismiss the disagreement as a
matter of emphasis. But the more natural reading suggests a rift
has opened up between the agency's leaders and its most
important members, led by the United States.
Nothing could be more damaging when policymakers - worried
about supply interruptions, rising prices, and slowing growth -
are trying to send clear signals about how they will manage the
consequences of sanctions on Iran to prevent a damaging price
spike.
PROFESSIONAL ADVISER
The IEA's Secretariat has found itself uncomfortably torn
between its role providing professional expert advice to the
membership about the condition of the oil market, and the need
to reflect the views of its most important members.
In contrast, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which grew
out of the old General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT),
which was not even an organisation, has always described itself
as member-driven, and the Secretariat is scrupulous about not
expressing a view on contentious matters.
"Since decisions are taken by members only, the Secretariat
has no decision-making powers. Its main duties are to supply
technical and professional support for the various councils and
committees" as well as monitoring developments in world trade,
providing information to the public and organising ministerial
meetings, according to the WTO website.
The IEA Secretariat's role has always been much more than
this. The 1974 Agreement on an International Energy Programme,
which established the agency, gives the Secretariat a central
role advising members when a severe supply interruption has
occurred requiring a collective response and emergency measures
(Articles 19 and 20).
The agency compiles the detailed statistics on supply,
demand and stocks which members rely upon to assess the state of
the market.
Out of its statistical role have grown forecasting and
analytical functions, and an impressive array of publications,
including the authoritative monthly "Oil Market Report" and the
annual "World Energy Outlook" as well as the "Medium Term Oil
and Gas Markets" report, which have become industry standards.
In its blend of statistics, forecasting and analysis, the
IEA is similar to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) in
the United States, which is the independent statistical and
analysis arm of the U.S. Department of Energy.
Unlike the EIA, however, the IEA has increasingly blended
its forecasting and analysis with policy advocacy. For the most
part, the IEA's advocacy has been encouraged by member
countries, and been restricted to fairly uncontroversial topics,
like the need for more energy efficiency and policies to curb
carbon dioxide emissions.
But the agency's high-profile role as a professional adviser
and policy advocate brings with it a greater risk of
disagreement with one or more individual members.
DIFFERENCES WITH WHITE HOUSE
In this instance, the agency has fallen out spectacularly
with its largest and most influential member over whether the
loss of oil supplies and rise in oil prices as a result of
sanctions on Iran, and a host of other more minor disruptions,
qualifies as the sort of serious disruption that should prompt a
response under the agency's charter.
The potential for emergency stocks to be employed to
manipulate market prices, perhaps for short-term political
advantage, has always been recognised.
The IEA charter and subsequent documents define serious
supply interruptions carefully. In the United States, the law
establishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) sets out in
detail the conditions that must be satisfied before the
president can declare a severe supply interruption and order
stocks to be released (42 USC 6241(d) and 42 USC 6241(h)).
The IEA Secretariat and much of the oil industry have
defined these circumstances narrowly. In opposing stock releases
except in the most unusual circumtances, the Secretariat has
reflected the views of many member countries and many, perhaps a
majority, of energy ministries and stock holding organisations.
Until 2011, there had been only two coordinated stock
releases: at the time of first Gulf War (1990/91) and following
Hurricane Katrina (2005).
The relatively narrow definition of severe supply
disruptions was shared by the Clinton and especially Bush
administrations, minimising the likelihood of disagreement.
But the Obama administration has taken a much broader view
of what constitutes a trigger for an emergency stock release.
Its threshold for "a significant reduction of supply" and "price
increase (which) is likely to cause a major adverse impact on
the national economy" has proved much lower.
In 2011, the White House pushed for an emergency release in
response to the loss of Libyan exports, and production problems
in the North Sea, overcoming initial objections from other
members, led by Germany and Italy, and a marked lack of
enthusiasm on the part of the Secretariat and many independent
oil analysts.
The Secretariat justified that release, citing "threat of a
serious market tightening, particularly for some grades of oil,
poses an immediate requirement for additional oil or products to
be made available to the market" and the fragile state of the
world economy.
Among other evidence, the agency noted the tightening of
month to month price spreads and potential shortage of light
sweet crude grades.
The problem, as many analysts pointed out, is that it has
set a precedent. For the last nine months, the IEA and member
countries have struggled to explain why the circumstances
surrounding the reduction in Iranian oil exports are different
from Libya and do not warrant a stock release. The explanations
have not always been very convincing.
GET OUT OF THE WAY
The White House, concerned about another oil-price induced
slowdown in the economy, and with a general election months
away, has indicated that it is ready to order another stock
release, and go it alone or with a group of like-minded
countries if necessary.
For the White House, economic questions, and the need to
maintain international support for sanctions policy is more
important than a narrow assessment of the state of the oil
market. U.S. officials appear to have become increasingly
exasperated by the IEA's lack of enthusiasm, and occasionally
apparent hostility, to a stock release.
The White House has prepared to circumvent or bounce the
agency by assembling support for a possible release among the
most important oil consuming countries, which hold the majority
of the stocks. Earlier this year, it secured the backing of
Britain and France for a possible stock release. Now it appears
to have secured the backing, or at least acquiescence, of the
G7.
By implication it has at least some agreement from countries
traditionally sceptical about stock releases (Germany, Italy and
Japan). It also means the White House can sideline the
Secretariat and the remainder of the IEA membership, should the
need arise.