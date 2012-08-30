COLUMN-For policymakers, lessons from the 2011 oil release: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON Aug 30 As officials from the United States and other oil-consuming countries contemplate another drawdown from strategic reserves, it is worth reviewing the lessons can be learned from last year's release and how it could be improved to maximise the desired effect on oil prices and availability.

The main lesson is that perceptions matter more than the actual number of barrels in shaping how the market responds. Clear communication and competent execution are crucial.

In 2011, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and its member countries failed to control how the release was interpreted in the media and among participants in the oil market.

The impact was blunted by confusion about the objectives; exactly what stocks would be released and where; what pricing and discounts would be applied; if and when stocks would be replenished; and confusion over key details such as the application of the Jones Act in the United States.

The IEA and stockholding organisations underestimated the speed of the media cycle and market demand for details as well as the instinctive hostility from many in the industry.

As a result, full details about the release were not available for days or even weeks after it was first announced, leaving a vacuum in which analysts and traders were free to speculate.

If the White House and other policymakers decide to order another release, they should ensure full details are worked out in advance and available for immediate release, so the IEA can maximise its control over the narrative.