COLUMN-Time and money, rebuilding oil's global supply chain: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON, June 10 Lack of specialist equipment and skilled personnel have been the biggest barriers to raising the supply of oil over the last decade, contributing to the steady escalation in prices.

Exploration and production (E&P) activities have been hit by shortages of everything from drilling rigs and pressure pumping equipment to the guar gum used for hydraulic fracturing, experienced geologists and drill team leaders.

The result has been soaring cost inflation. But with oil prices now in the eleventh year of a bull market, the supply situation is starting to improve, shortages are easing and upward pressure on costs is beginning to abate.

TIME AND MONEY

Oil production is subject to long cycles. Part of the problem stems from the long lead times for large capital investments. It can take 7-10 years from discovery to put a major offshore oilfield into production and a similar time to design and build a gas-to-liquids plant.

However, some of the most intractable challenges lie in the supply chain. Oil and gas exploration and production require substantial amounts of equipment and specialist personnel, few of which are shared with other industries.

E&P budgets have to sustain a complex eco-system of prime contractors and sub-contractors to provide drilling, surveys, chemicals, specialty steel tubing, pressure pumping equipment and more mundane items like guar gum and fracturing zeolites.

Many of the problems that have hampered production over the last 10 years stem from decisions made during the prolonged period of low oil prices in the 1990s to slash budgets, lay off skilled engineers, drillers and geoscientists, and cut recruitment.

The result was a rapidly ageing workforce and badly reduced supply chain which struggled to respond to the sudden return of demand from E&P companies.

Shell's outgoing chief executive, Peter Voser, explained the long-cycle dynamic in a recent interview with my colleague Andy Callus.

"One learning out of all this, for every person in this organisation now, is you spend capex through the cycle. Don't try to read it, don't slow down. It will cost you more when you want to grow afterwards," Voser warned.

"I know a lot of investors and analysts. They all think they can read the market ... slow down, grow later, shrink to grow, all these buzzwords, but one thing in our industry is very clear; it takes you five to seven years to recover a strategic slowdown... The market changes its views in three to six months, and you can't change that fast in our industry."

Rebuilding supply chain takes both time and money. Fortunately, the oil industry now has plenty of both.

Using Brent as a benchmark, average crude prices have risen in 10 of the 11 years between 2002 and 2012, with only a brief decline in 2009 (Chart 1).

High prices mean buoyant cash flows. In 2013, oil and gas companies will spend a record $678 billion on exploration and production, up 10 percent from 2012, according to a recent survey by Barclays Capital.