COLUMN-Amid drilling boom, US states rush to update laws: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON Oct 17 Legislatures in 34 U.S. states, from Alaska and California to Kentucky and Maryland, have enacted no fewer than 94 separate laws relating to oil, gas and coal so far this year, as the surge in exploration and production pushes fossil fuels high up the agenda for state lawmakers.

The number of new laws passed on fossil fuels has soared from 66 bills in 22 states last year, and 55 bills in 27 states in 2010, according to the online bill-tracking database run by the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

It is the second-wave of energy laws to emerge from state capitols. The first wave came in 2009 when 35 states passed a total of 129 different laws (Chart 1).

But the first wave contained numerous measures about greenhouse emissions and energy conservation.

The second wave centres firmly on drilling, transporting and taxing fossil fuels.