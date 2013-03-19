COLUMN-OPEC must prepare for big rise in oil supplies: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON, March 19 High oil and gas prices have
unleashed the biggest drilling boom in 30 years.
OPEC members must prepare for a big increase in oil supplies
in the second half of the decade, as well as heightened
competition from natural gas in some of their core markets, and
a further erosion in demand as conservation and efficiency
measures bite harder.
Outside North America, the number of rigs actually drilling
for oil and gas averaged 1,277 in January and February, the
highest since 1983, and more than double the number operating in
1999, according to rig counts published by oil field services
company Baker Hughes International on its website.
Baker Hughes probably understates the growth in worldwide
drilling since it excludes rigs operating in Russia, the
Caspian, Iran, Sudan and onshore China. It only counts rigs
actually drilling, not those in transit, moving in and rigging
up, or engaged in production testing, completions and well
workovers.