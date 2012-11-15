COLUMN-Uruguay's offshore draws oil and gas prospectors: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON Nov 15 Four of the world's most successful oil and gas exploration companies last month signed contracts to invest more than $1.5 billion over the next three years in prospecting for fossil fuels off the coast of Uruguay, betting that geological conditions which produced deposits off the West African coast are replicated on Uruguay's continental shelf.

Sandwiched between hydrocarbon giants Brazil and Argentina, Uruguay produces just 900 barrels of oil per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). It imports nearly all the crude used in its lone refinery at Montevideo as well as refined products.

But on Oct. 5, Uruguay's state petroleum company ANCAP signed exploration agreements for eight offshore blocks with BG Group (3 blocks), BP (3 blocks), Total (1 block) and Tullow (1 block) that committed the companies to an expensive surveying programme.[ID: nL2E8EU7U2]

The programme includes drilling an ultra-deep water exploration well, 33,000 square kilometres of three-dimensional seismic surveys and 13,000 square kilometres of electromagnetic surveys, according to the government.

Previous exploration in the 1970s and 1980s, including 12,000 kilometres of two-dimensional seismic survey lines, failed to produce commercial discoveries. But the companies are hoping improvements in surveying will enable them to locate large deposits of oil and gas in 500-2,000 metres of water off the Atlantic coast.