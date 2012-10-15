RPT-COLUMN-U.S. crude oil exports may be inevitable: Kemp

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producer looks for 30-pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers -sources
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 15 Requests from Shell, BP and Vitol, among others, to start sending substantial amounts of U.S. crude to refineries in Canada have hit the headlines, as oil producers try to find outlets for surging production of light oil from North Dakota and elsewhere by easing decades-old restrictions on exporting domestically produced crude .
Less well-known is that record volumes of light hydrocarbons such as propane, butane and pentane are already being exported, as oil and gas producers seek alternative markets for the prodigious quantity of natural gas liquids (NGLs) now being produced alongside oil and gas from shale formations.
Record volumes of natural gasoline (pentanes-plus) are being sent to Canada for use as diluents to transport heavy crudes being produced from Alberta's tar sands. Butane goes mostly to Canada as well. But propane and propylene are being exported more widely across Latin America to Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Honduras, Mexico and Venezuela, as well as to more far-flung destinations like China and Europe.
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.