COLUMN-US drilling frenzy slows as natgas liquid prices fall: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 12 Frantic drilling activity across
the United States has at last begun to moderate, as the industry
responds to the plunge in prices for natural gas and now liquids
such as butane and natural gasoline.
Production companies have switched towards oil-rich and
liquids-rich plays since 2008, driven by the gas glut and
falling gas prices. But now the number of rigs targeting oil and
condensate plays also appears to have peaked.
Between July 2008 and July 2012, the number of rigs drilling
for gas fell by almost two thirds, from 1,555 to just 522, while
the number of rigs targeting oil rose four-fold, from 393 to
1,427, according to oilfield services company Baker Hughes
, as the industry responded to a record oil/gas price
ratio (Chart 1).
Rigs shifted from dry-gas plays such as the Barnett shale
underneath Fort Worth in Texas to wet-gas plays such as Eagle
Ford in south-west Texas, where methane is found in association
with heavier molecules like ethane, and oil-rich plays like
North Dakota's Bakken.
High prices for co-products helped support continued gas
drilling and production even as prices sank below $3 per million
British thermal units. They have also significantly improved the
economics of oil wells drilled in comparatively expensive shale
plays.
Bakken wells cost an average $8.5 million each to drill,
making them some of the most expensive in the country. But the
internal rate of return is almost 60 percent, among the highest,
according to a recent study by Bentek, in part because of the
high yield of natural gas liquids, which can be stripped from
the associated gas production and sold separately ("The
Williston Basin: Greasing the Gears for Growth in North Dakota"
July 2012).
CONDENSATE GLUT
The massive expansion of liquids output is now causing its
own problems, however, as the market becomes flooded with record
stocks of ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline, weighing
down prices.
Combined stocks of natural gas liquids (NGLs) currently
stand at 188 million barrels, up from 147 million at the same
point last year, according to the Energy Information
Administration (EIA). Butane prices have fallen to just $62 per
barrel, down from $75 in 2011. Natural gasoline prices are down
to $87, from almost $100 last year.
The total number of rigs drilling on land for some
combination of oil, gas and condensates across the United States
has fallen by 189 (9.6 percent) from 1,978 to 1,789 over the
last 12 months.
Over the border, in Canada, the number of rigs drilling on
land is down by 150 (29 percent) from 521 to 371 over the last
year.