COLUMN-Is Bakken set to rival Ghawar? John Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 9 Could oil production from the
Bakken formation in North Dakota and Montana rival output from
Saudi Arabia's supergiant Ghawar oilfield, the greatest
oil-bearing structure the world has ever known?
Until recently, comparisons between the shale fields of the
Bakken and Ghawar, which produces 5 million barrels per day,
would have been dismissed as fanciful.
But Bakken's exponential growth and enormous reserves put it
on course to produce more than 1 million barrels per day by the
middle of next year, which will earn it a place in the small
pantheon of truly elite oil fields.
Ghawar accounts for nearly half of Saudi Arabia's total
declared capacity of 12.5 million barrels per day and has
produced more than 65 billion barrels of oil since 1951.
Ghawar is one of only six super-giant oil fields that have
produced more than 1 million barrels per day at their peak.
Others are Burgan (Kuwait), Cantarell (Mexico), Daqing (China)
and in the 1970s and 1980s Samotlor (Russia) and Kirkuk (Iraq).
Discovered in 1948, and just 174 miles long by no more than
31 miles wide, Ghawar is an extraordinary structure.
"It is unlikely that any new oilfield will ever rival the
bounteous production Ghawar has delivered to Saudi Arabia and
the international petroleum markets," energy expert Matthew
Simmons explained in "Twilight in the Desert", his controversial
2005 book about Saudi Arabia's diminishing oil reserves.
No other super-giant has been discovered in the last 35
years (the last was Cantarell in 1976). Failure to find any more
caused Simmons and other experts to worry world oil production
was close to peaking in the late 2000s.
THE NEW SUPER-GIANT
But now Bakken has burst onto the scene. Output hit 631,000
barrels per day in August 2012, according to North Dakota's
Department of Mineral Resources, up from 256,000 barrels per day
in August 2010 and just 83,000 barrels per day in August 2008.
Growth has been exponential (in the true sense of the word).
Output has been increasing at a steady rate of about 65 percent
a year since late 2009 and shows no sign of slowing ().
If growth continues at this pace for the next 12 months, and
there is no reason to think it won't, production will top 1
million barrels a day by August 2013.
Some analysts will complain about the comparison. Ghawar is
a conventional field: a single, well-defined accumulation of
oil. In contrast, the Bakken is a collection of dozens of small
fields in an unconventional "continuous-type" deposit without
well defined boundaries.
But the two are not so very different in size. Ghawar covers
about 2,000 square miles. The core of the Bakken is 15,000
square miles, according to Continental Resources, one of
the pioneering exploration and production companies operating in
the area. Rough comparisons are reasonable.
THREE FORKS FORMATION
Bakken is proving to be one of the most prolific
oil-producing patches in the world. It continues to outstrip
even the most optimistic forecasts.
At the moment the industry has completed just 5,000 wells in
the Bakken at an average spacing of less than 1 well per
1,280-acre unit. But Continental estimates the core could
support up to 52,000 wells with four to eight wells per
1,280-acre unit for full development.
Bakken contains about 577 billion barrels of oil and gas, of
which about 24 billion barrels should be technically
recoverable, according to Continental. But underneath Bakken in
the same area is the Three Forks formation, which Continental
believes could contain an even greater 900 billion barrels, of
which perhaps 32 billion barrels might be technically
recoverable.
Continental's estimates are probably coloured by a
developer's natural optimism. But the company has been the
leading innovator in what has become North America's hottest oil
play, and it has been proven consistently right.
More conservative estimates still show that the combined
resources of the Bakken and Three Forks are enormous.
CONVENTIONAL VS CONTINUOUS
In a conventional oil or gas system, hydrocarbons are
produced in a source rock and migrate through tiny pores or
along fault lines before accumulating in a reservoir rock, from
which they are produced.
The source rock must have a high proportion of organic
material (typically at least 1-3 percent) to generate petroleum.
It must be buried to the correct depth and temperature for the
organic material to mature into oil (2000-5500 metres, 60-150
degrees centigrade) or gas (anything deeper than 5500 metres,
and hotter than 150 degrees).
There must be sufficient cracks or porosity to allow the
produced oil and gas to migrate from the source and accumulate
in a reservoir rock. And the reservoir must be sealed by a cap
to prevent the oil and gas migrating any further, allowing it to
accumulate in sufficient concentrations to be extracted
profitably.
Source, maturation, migration, reservoir and trap must all
come together in exactly the right sequence. If any one of these
elements is missing or occurs in the wrong sequence, oil and gas
will not accumulate in a discrete pool.
Bakken, Three Forks and other shale plays are what the
United States Geological Survey calls "continuous-type"
resources.
In these deposits, the oil and gas is extracted direct from
a source rock or a much more extensive reservoir rock nearby.
The Bakken, for example, consists of three layers, known as
"members": the upper and lower shales (which are the source of
the oil) and a middle sandstone layer (which is the reservoir).
Drilling into the shales has been relatively unsuccessful. Most
oil is being produced from wells drilled into the middle
sandstone member.
BAKKEN CHANGES EVERYTHING
The conditions are less demanding for continuous-type
resources than for conventional deposits, which is why shale
deposits are distributed much more widely around the world.
The problem, until recently, was that oil and gas could not
be extracted profitably from continuous-type resources.
Horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing have changed the
situation, unlocking oil and gas from previously inaccessible
tight rock formations with low porosity and poor flow rates.
Conventional super-giants such as Ghawar may never be
discovered again, although exploration is pushing into new areas
offshore and in the Arctic. But that may not matter if oil and
gas can be wrung from more commonly occurring continuous
deposits.
Bakken has a long way to go before production overtakes
Ghawar. But the play has already defied most expectations that
it will slow. At the very least, Bakken will join the world's
largest oil-producing zones next year. In the process, it has
changed the oil industry forever.