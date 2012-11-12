COLUMN-Bakken oil drilling shows no sign of slowing: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON Nov 12 North Dakota's Bakken oil fields are so important for the growth of U.S. production, and as the herald of a worldwide shale revolution, that any sign output is starting to peak would have huge consequences for the oil industry.

In recent months, the number of rigs drilling in North Dakota has fallen around 10 percent from just over 200 in June to about 180 in October, according to weekly counts published by oilfield services company Baker Hughes.

The downturn has led some analysts to speculate that Bakken might be becoming less attractive due to its high costs and softening U.S. oil prices, anticipating that production might start to level off in the near future.

"The boom is far from over ... (but) North Dakota's role as a source of strong incremental demand for drilling rigs may be waning," analysts at Barclays Capital explained in a note last week ("WTI: No longer worth the wait" Nov 7).

"Oil drilling is now lower year on year in North Dakota, the only one of the top 10 oil-drilling states to show a fall. We believe that rising costs and development bottlenecks may explain why North Dakota has a lower bid for incremental drilling," they wrote.

"There are lags, as well as efficiency and productivity effects, that slow and complicate the mapping between rig counts and output," Barclays added. "Falls in rig use do not herald any immediate tailing off in output."

Nonetheless Barclays concluded: "North Dakota no longer looks like the most attractive new frontier for business opportunities".

Except that total drilling activity, when measured by the number of new wells started and total footage drilled, has continued to surge even as the number of rotary rigs operating in the state declines.

By focusing on rig counts rather than the number of new wells started ("spudded"), analysts are under-estimating the total volume of drilling in the state and the potential for continued production growth.

FEWER RIGS, MORE WELLS

Rising costs have forced exploration and production companies to become more efficient, slashing the amount of time they take to drill and complete each well as well as the dead time involved in moving rigs from one location to another.

The mix of wells has also changed as the play matures, with fewer speculative wildcat wells prospecting in new areas and more development wells aimed to exploit well known existing deposits.

As a result, fewer rigs are drilling more wells and adding more to production than ever before.