COLUMN-Is there a Great Past Performance Penalty?

By A. Michael Lipper
June 5 As we are in the finals of the hockey
season, I wonder whether there is a penalty box for funds that
have had great long-term investment performance.
Recently, I attended the annual Investment Day for the
Sequoia Fund. At the meeting, a lead portfolio manager
indicated he and many of their analysts did not invest directly
in the fund, but instead own stock in the companies held in the
portfolio.
Why? Because the fund had large, unrealized capital gains -
at 40.9 percent of market value at year-end - and they did not
want to pay taxes on those gains when the fund eventually sells
some of its long-term winners such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Two other examples of funds that have large, unrealized
capital gains are the closed-end General American Fund
(33.7 percent at the end of the first quarter) and the
open-end Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund (34.5 percent
as of March 31). These funds are value-oriented, buying stocks
that are selling well below what an intelligent strategic buyer
would pay.
For the most part, they invest in companies run by
entrepreneurially driven management who either founded the
company or have substantial holdings. The companies themselves
have something unique about them relative to the rest of their
industry. One example of such a company in General American
Investors is Epoch Holding Corp. That makes the
managers of the funds that hold such companies in essence,
collectors of rare specimens that are rarely sold after they
have been added to portfolios.
Should these funds be avoided by long-term investors? Funds
that stick with companies for the long haul typically have low
portfolio turnover and, most often, are on the opposite side of
a trending market, so they are unlikely to get out of meaningful
positions at the top of any market.
For example, Tweedy's turnover is 9 percent. That means
funds such as this are likely to underperform at peaks.
Buy-and-hold portfolios will normally not be the topic of
admiration at the cocktail parties for celebrating new highs.
Despite these drawbacks, these funds merit a place in many
long-term oriented investment accounts. The skills to find these
somewhat hidden jewels of investing require deep analytical
approaches and, most importantly, finely tuned patience that
most investors do not possess. Often the investments in these
funds represent the choices of some of the best and brightest
mangers - those who have not been "conventionalized" by being a
graduate of well-known business schools or working at large
companies. As these funds are, by nature, value-oriented, they
will, in time, sell their vastly overpriced merchandise.
In terms of choosing which funds to buy, one must look into
how the fund is managed. The advantage of these funds is that
they will sell some of their holdings when, in Sir John
Templeton's words, they find "better bargains."
I suspect that at least one of the Stanley Cup games will be
won by a short-handed team that has one of its players in the
penalty box. Along the same lines, the penalty of large,
unrealized gains means that a fund is prohibited from producing
a winning performance.
The current market has shifted to the significant buyers
being capital-gains tax-neutral investors such as 401(k), 457,
403(b), IRA and tax-exempt institutions and charities. These
investors often increase their chances of profiting by investing
with collectors of winning stocks rather than investing with
those that either no longer hold winners or never owned them in
bulk. The penalty box makes it more difficult, but the odds
favor that the best hockey team, and investors will win in the
long run.