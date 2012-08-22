Column: Where is the Paul Ryan of Europe?

By John Lloyd
NEW YORK Aug 22 "European" is Representative
Paul Ryan's insult of choice for President Barack Obama, and for
his policies. Yet the influences Ryan cites, and the thoughts
behind his plan for debt reduction, were offered by Europeans of
the 20th century. Their ideas, the foundations of which were
laid in Europe's turbulent twenties and thirties, have nearly a
century later found an influential apostle in the United States.
Like his European precedents, Ryan the savior-theorist has
appeared at another turbulent time. The near-century-old
politico-economic school he embraces now seeks to prove itself
on ground made fertile by the fearful debt that hangs over the
world's greatest power.
The first of these influences, and the one on which his
enemies have most eagerly seized, is the controversial
capitalist-individualist Ayn Rand. Rand was born, raised and
educated in Russia, during the period spanning the revolution
that ruined Rand's comfortably off family. Although many
consider Russians to be non-European, Rand was raised in a
secular Jewish family in Russia's avowedly European city, St.
Petersburg, and her educational influences were all European.
By allying himself with the views of Ayn Rand, Ryan has
taken a great risk. Rand's extreme individualist thought, and
tutelage of a coterie that formed around her, which included
former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, was for long
(and still is) derided. Yet she, and her rambling, passionate
novel Atlas Shrugged became a kind of semi-underground spur to
those who found inspiration in the hero's determination to
succeed.
Along with Rand, Ryan cites less controversial figures -
Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich Hayek, protagonists of the
Austrian school of market economics, and their disciple Milton
Friedman (the only one of Ryan's galaxy born in the U.S.).
From them he has taken a strong aversion to socialism of
even the mildest kind, a horror of debt and its effects, and a
belief that, loosed from an interfering state, all active
individuals will strive to better themselves, and thus society.
Those who can, do, but those who don't would be classed as
parasites - and, as Greenspan put it in a letter to the New York
Times in 1957 - if they "persistently avoid either purpose or
reason", they will "perish as they should."
Ryan will not, of course, go that far, and may not believe
it. Yet even if time and politics rub away the more abrasive
edges of his plan, it will remain radical, and has already been
endorsed by Romney, who might be president by early next year.
It's to be taken seriously, not just because of the serious
labor entailed (lots of labor went into the Obama debt-reduction
plan) and the popularity it enjoys on the right - but also
because it chimes with a major, popular stream of opinion in the
U.S.: a doctrine of self-sufficiency, individual liberty and
responsibility - thundered from a thousand pulpits, woven into a
thousand western films and country-and-western songs, and
underpinning a thousand political speeches.
The framers of the Constitution and the drafters of the
Declaration of Independence (Europeans in descent all - or at
least British, which some British think is not the same thing)
saw the necessary conditions for a free existence in liberty
from monarch and established church. Those who settled the land,
and slew large numbers of Native Americans to do so, saw in
their, or their forebears', work a justification of their
beliefs - and first among these a belief in themselves. However
self-serving that belief could become, it has retained its
power.
In Europe, that quality doesn't exist - or at any rate,
there's too little of it for a politician like Ryan to make
serious headway. The free-market capitalism of his gurus was as
heretical in Western Europe as it was in the U.S. - until the
seventies. That's when, in a Britain labeled the "sick man of
Europe" by its neighbors, Margaret Thatcher publicly embraced
many of the same figures as Ryan. In the 12 years of her
successive governments she reduced the power of the unions which
never recovered and privatized state industries and services -
as well as boosted the status of entrepreneurs and
small-business people.
Yet she could not make any serious inroads into the state
education system and certainly not the National Health Service,
which survived, beloved and intact, to be a centerpiece of
Britain's Olympic opening ceremony.
"Thatcherism" did not begin and end in Britain: Unions'
powers have declined, and privatization practiced, everywhere.
But as a political force, it has proved treacherous to those
politicians who tried to embrace it. Nicolas Sarkozy of France
and Silvio Berlusconi of Italy both pronounced themselves
economic liberals, but Sarkozy faltered in his program and lost
power, while Berlusconi's political longevity depended on his
not forcing through a free-market program, allied as he was to
parties whose base would not stand for it.
European conservative leaders like Sweden's Fredrik
Reinfeldt and Germany's Angela Merkel, the continent's dominant
figure, are centrists. Between the governing style of social
democratic administrations and center right or Christian
democratic ones, there is little to choose. Both believe the
lower and working class must share in the fruits of the state's
wealth and use the machinery of the state to ensure it.
This composite doctrine, with its amalgam of socialist and
Catholic social teaching, has no serious challenge from the
liberal right (though it does, on different grounds, from the
illiberal far right, which is just as wedded to state provision
as the mainstream).
In part this is because voters wish to preserve the benefits
they have and reward those parties that retain or increase them.
In northern Europe, it is also because a culture of hard work
and low indebtedness remains. That culture is the product,
according to Professor Steve Ozment of Harvard, of a Lutheranism
that remains strong in social attitudes, if no longer in fervent
faith. This is expressed, says Professor Ozment, in "love of
one's neighbor through shared civic responsibility" - love, that
is, that depends on the neighbor being responsible, not a
"parasite". Where these attitudes prevail, borrowing usually
stays low and state provision is less abused. Angela Merkel, a
Lutheran pastor's daughter, will tend to remind her neighbors of
that.
So who needs Paul Ryan if we still have Martin Luther?
Actually, Europeans do need such a figure to set forth his
stall, so that we can reflect on what of value there is in it.
Indeed, we probably need one more than the Americans. There are
many parasites - to put it less abrasively, many who abuse state
aid, many who avoid paying the taxes that sustain them, and many
who are chronically dependent on the government. We may wish to
retain state provision, but we also need to believe that liberty
lies in individual responsibility - or we ruin the state itself.
Europe has produced many figures who told us this was the case.
It's time to stop exporting them and benefit from their wisdom
ourselves.