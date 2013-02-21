COLUMN-Ag investors may need to be more selective in 2013: Maguire

By Gavin Maguire
CHICAGO Feb 21 Since the start of 2011,
investors looking for exposure to the agriculture arena have
been better served by holding specific futures contracts rather
than taking a 'basket' approach via funds that hold an array of
agricultural commodities futures.
Even funds that hold stocks of agri-businesses such as seed
giant Monsanto N> and tractor maker Deere & Co have
outperformed funds that diversify holdings across agricultural
futures.
For 2013, the more focused approach looks set to pay
dividends again, as each of the main crop and agriculture
product markets are being driven by starkly different
fundamental stories that all but guarantees that a group-based
approach will lag more selective strategies.
THE USUAL SUSPECTS
As commodity markets emerged as one of the hottest sectors
to invest in over the past 5-10 years, a slew of sector-specific
investment vehicles cropped up that promised investors superior
return or risk diversification potential.
In the agricultural space, the Deutsche Bank PowerShares
Agriculture Fund has been one of the most popular
options globally, with investors of all stripes finding the fund
an attractive and convenient way to gain exposure to the world's
most widely traded agriculture commodities. The fund tracks the
performance of the Deutsche Bank Agriculture Index, a
rules-based index composed of futures contracts in corn,
soybeans, wheat, cocoa, cattle and a number of other markets.
Total net assets held by the fund peaked at close to $4 billion
in March of 2011 as decent returns since its launch in 2007 drew
widespread investor interest.
An equally prominent vehicle in the equities arena has been
'MOO', the Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (Exchange Traded
Fund) which provides investors with exposure to the share
prices of companies engaged in various aspects of agriculture,
such as Monsanto (MON), the Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan,
Inc and Deere & Co. Holdings in this fund surpassed $6
billion this time a year ago, and it remains by far the largest
agri-related vehicle in terms of overall holdings.
Other well known vehicles designed to offer exposure to the
agricultural space include the iPath Exchange Traded Note (JJA),
which is another index-based futures fund launched in 2007 that
holds seven commodities futures that are rolled forward
according to a pre-determined schedule, and DIRT, which was
launched in 2011 and tweaks the futures basket approach a little
by allowing the fund's managers more flexibility when rolling
positions into forward contracts.
Outright holdings in JJA and DIRT are substantially smaller
than either MOO or the DB fund, but remain popular benchmarks
for investors looking for broad exposure to the agriculture
arena.
A popular, more focused vehicle is the Teucrium Corn Fund
which is a Commodity Pool that confines its holdings to
an array of CBOT corn futures contracts. The total value of the
fund topped $130 million in mid-201, and for most of its first
year of existence managed to outperform front-month corn futures
by a considerable margin.
However, with the exception of equities-based MOO, all of
these vehicles have suffered from steep outflows of investor
funds in recent months in a sign that investor interest in
gaining or maintaining exposure to agricultural commodities
could be waning.
PERFORMANCE MATTERS
A graph of the price performance of these popular agri funds
versus the price performance of front-month corn futures reveals
a potential reason for the recent deflation in interest in the
investment vehicles. An investor who put money into each fund as
well as into a futures trading account that contained a long
corn position would have seen the corn futures account
outperform nearly all the other options.
What's more, corn's impressive price performance in 2012 was
fully captured by the futures account, but greatly diluted by
the more general commodities funds as some agriculture markets
fared poorly last year and so dragged down the returns of the
basket as a whole.
So far in 2013, even the performance of a straight corn
futures position has paled in comparison to the performance of
the broader U.S. equities market, which has enjoyed one of the
strongest starts to the year since before the financial crisis,
and likely accounts for some of the additional capital outflows
from commodities funds seen in recent weeks as investors move to
re-deploy some of their resources into the equities arena.
At the same time, the prospect of large fresh crops out of
South America, as well as a projected rebound in U.S. production
in 2013 following last year's drought, has served to weigh on
most crop and agricultural product prices so far in 2013, to
further mute investor interest in the ags space.
That said, forward-looking investors will still find
compelling opportunities within the agricultural realm this
year, but in order to reap rewards will likely need to be more
selective in their investment approach.
RIDING THE TREND
One of the chief knocks against the basket approach to
investing in agricultural futures funds is the 'long-only'
stance that those funds tend to take, meaning that investors in
those funds can only be long the commodities contained therein.
Such an approach works fine during broad-based bull rallies, but
can obviously be detrimental to overall performance during bear
market periods.
By contrast, investors dabbling directly in the futures
markets can opt to be either long or short specific commodities,
depending on their market view. This means that a trader or
investor can benefit from price advances in commodities that
they are long as well as from declines in commodities that they
are short.
This flexibility allows futures traders to potentially
benefit under any market environment, and even change their view
from long to short or vice versa in response to changes in
market conditions.
Going forward, investors looking to fully exploit moves in
the agricultural marketplace will need to be similarly nimble,
as many of the largest price moves could well be to the downside
rather than to the upside should 2013 growing conditions prove
to be consistently crop-friendly. Alternatively, should crop
development conditions prove to be mixed this year, investors
will need to be able to gain exposure to the upside of those
crops which are suffering while gaining short-sided exposure to
those which may be threatened with an oversupply situation come
harvest.
At the same time, there are likely to be other crop and
product markets that may largely tread water and head sideways
for several months at a time in the absence of any clear-cut
fundamental developments rather than follow any particular trend
higher or lower.
This means that agricultural investors looking for strong
returns will need to take a selective multi-pronged approach to
market positioning this year, and so should steer clear of a
passive long-only basket approach that could well do more harm
than good should the contents of that basket feature more losers
than winners during the investment period.