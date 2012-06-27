COLUMN-Facebook's board needs more than Sandberg: Marcus

By Lucy P. Marcus
LONDON, June 27 When news emerged in May that
Facebook had hired an executive search firm to look for a
woman to add to its board of directors, I had hoped that with
the appointment would come a great deal of diversity of thought
and experience and an independent voice. Facebook has now
announced that it has chosen its COO, Sheryl Sandberg, to join
its board.
Having Sandberg on the board is a good step, but does it
address the larger shortcomings that are concerning Facebook
users and investors?
Facebook has the same problems it had a month ago, and the
company is still running counter to this year's "shareholder
spring" - a global movement toward transparency, engagement, and
checks and balances on corporate boards. The newly-public
company lacks diversity of thought and international experience
outside of the Silicon Valley bubble; and because Facebook is a
controlled company, if the board takes issue with something, it
doesn't have the teeth to do much about it.
Sandberg may come on to the board with full voting rights,
but her vote won't count for much if a boardroom battle occurs,
since Mark Zuckerberg holds more than 50 percent of the
company's voting shares.
As COO she may not be an independent board member, but one
positive change from Sandberg's appointment is that it brings
another internal executive voice to the table. Sandberg is
capable, speaks with authority and knowledge, knows Facebook
inside and out, and has strong board experience. It will
certainly be important that there is more than one executive
voice in the boardroom.
WIDER ISSUES
Sandberg's appointment, however, doesn't address the wider
issues that are still at play. If, as a user, you were unhappy
with Facebook's policies - be it privacy issues or inadequate
information about changes to the site - or, as a stockholder,
you were unhappy about a botched IPO and a lack of communication
from Facebook during the weeks that followed, then Sandberg's
appointment to the board won't make much of a difference to you.
What does Facebook still need if it is to fix these issues?
It needs an outside independent director, preferably a woman
with strong international experience who adds diversity of
opinion, experience, skill, cultural background, and more. This
is not a matter of optics - putting a woman on the board because
it looks odd not to have one - but rather an issue of good
governance.
The timing of the announcement is not coincidental:
Wednesday, June 27, marks the end of the 40-day post-IPO quiet
period, when analysts from the underwriting banks, including
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan, can begin offering
up opinions on Facebook. Is adding Sandberg to the board going
to be enough to counterbalance the concerns that investors and
analysts have about the company? Unlikely.