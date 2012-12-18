COLUMN-Abe's threat to banks and the old: James Saft

By James Saft
Dec 18 Japanese banks and pensioners will be
first in line to feel the pain if Japan successfully reignites
inflation and inflates away its debts.
Which are two very good reasons truly effective central bank
action may not happen, and if it does will carry heavy
unintended consequences.
Fresh from a landslide victory on Sunday, Shinzo Abe,
Japan's next prime minister, lost no time in hammering home the
demands he's made on the Bank of Japan, saying the electorate
had ratified his calls for more stimulus.
"It was very rare for monetary policy to be the focus of
attention in an election, but there was strong public support to
our view," Abe said at a Monday press conference, his first
since his Liberal Democratic Party was swept back to power.
"I hope the Bank of Japan takes this into account (at its
policy meeting this week)."
Abe has called for an "accord" with the BOJ to double its
current non-binding goal of 1 percent inflation with a hard 2
percent target backed by what he calls "unlimited" monetary, or
quantitative, easing. He's also, at various times, called for
the BOJ to buy government bonds he'll use for stimulus
investment, and to buy foreign bonds in order to weaken the yen,
as well as speaking of revisions to the law enshrining the BOJ's
independence from government on monetary policy.
If Abe is able to bend the BOJ to his purpose the yen will
weaken and inflation will at last rise, moving money around the
economy and easing the burden on Japan of repaying its massive
government debt, last seen heading towards 250 percent of GDP.
Inflate the debt away slowly and it is a thing of beauty; do
it rapidly and we call it a debt crisis.
Make no mistake, even a debt crisis, one that evaporates
debt, might actually be a good thing for Japan. That's not to
underestimate that if inflation does come back to Japan there
will be huge costs, some of which could easily be destabilizing.
The most obvious point to make is that if you inflate your
way out of a sovereign debt pickle you do so by, in effect,
robbing your creditors. There are certain creditors whom it is,
if not OK, than at least not hugely foolish to do down by
reneging on debt by causing it to vanish via inflation. Among
these might be counted foreign central banks, or even one's own
central bank, which after all is a creature of the state and can
be recapitalized in newly devalued yen, or dollars or euros.
POWERFUL CONSTITUENCIES
It is a lot less easy if your path to inflation involves
stepping on the bodies of your banking system and retirees, both
powerful constituencies which would be greatly harmed by a sharp
rise in inflation.
The fact that most of Japan's debt is internally financed is
often cited as a strength, but that very strength becomes a bit
of a liability when you start to, er, rob those who own your
debt.
"A more assertive and sustained QE, alongside a weaker
currency, and a more reflationary economic policy might help to
lift Japan's nominal GDP," George Magnus, veteran economist at
UBS wrote in a note to clients.
"If this happened, JGB yields might (finally) rise, and this
might well affect the debt-financing capacity of the banking
system, which hold JGBs equivalent to nine times their tier 1
capital, according to the Bank for International Settlements,
and of pension investment funds, which own almost 20 percent of
JGBs outstanding, and are, in any event, having to pay
increasing amounts of pension benefits."
You see when inflation rises the value of the government
bonds falls, and if you hold nine times your capital in those
bonds and they fall rapidly, well, the Japanese banking system
would soon find itself unable to access finance and in need of
urgent government rescue.
Similarly if pensioners see their benefits imperiled by a
fall in the underlying value of the retirement funds, the
politics of reflation, especially in an aging society like
Japan, may seem a bit less attractive.
Again, this is not necessarily an argument against
reflation, but an accounting of the difficulties and costs it
will impose.
At the same time, with Japan's current account - essentially
the amount available to meet external obligations - slumping,
foreign creditors may soon lose faith. Japan may well want to
get on with the job of allocating the pain among a rather more
biddable and cooperative domestic group of creditors.