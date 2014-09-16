COLUMN-China hasn't got investors' backs: James Saft

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

Sept 16 In a world in which investors increasingly assume policy-makers have their backs, China may be about to demonstrate how it can work the other way.

Chinese growth is decelerating sharply from sky-high levels, with August industrial production slipping to a 6.9 percent growth rate not seen since the crisis year of 2008 amid a broad-based slowdown in the kind of fixed investment which has traditionally powered its economy.

This makes the official government target of 7.5 percent annual economic growth look a vain hope, with economists rapidly ratcheting down their forecasts.

Yet despite this, there are signs that China will refrain from wholesale stimulative moves to jumpstart growth, a policy it has followed in past growth lulls and one which many investors have assumed acts as a sort of 'get out of jail free card' backstopping their speculations.

"What is more surprising is the calm response from Beijing, which emphasized the resilience of the labor market and once again downplayed the importance of the short-term growth target," Societe Generale economist Wei Yao wrote to clients.

"The new leadership's tolerance level for short-term pain appears to have just jumped up by another big notch."

Last week, Premier Li Keqiang, who likely knew of the data at the time, told a World Economic Forum meeting in Tianjin that China would avoid printing money while softening the language he used to describe the 7.5 percent growth target.

Li's ability to present a sanguine front in the face of the kind of data which induced near-panic in 2008 is in part because structural changes in China's economy have made the link between employment and red-hot economic growth less strong. Not only does an aging population mean that there will be fewer working-age people to employ, but a shift towards consumer-based services, though in its early stages, is also helping.

China, as compared to a decade ago, while not well positioned for a hard landing of 5 percent growth or less, can much better withstand a 6 or 7 percent clip without creating destabilizing mass unemployment.

Taking the long view this is very good news. As economists have pointed out repeatedly, China's reliance on fixed investment, in housing, in infrastructure and in export-oriented production, was leaving its economy sadly unbalanced. Not only was the quality of these investments declining - think about the ghost cities of real estate developments - but the rest of the world's capacity to absorb exports was in question.

RISK ASSETS THREATENED

Taking the short view, however, a willingness by China to allow for slower growth presents certain, er, problems. Not only are Chinese equities not priced for slower growth, but that slower growth, and the fact that it will depend less on imported raw materials from elsewhere, has serious implications for countries such as Brazil and Australia.

A look at the industrial production data, which showed all 18 major industries registering slower growth, indicated lower infrastructure spending and more difficult conditions for natural-resource-dependent areas like cement and steel. Power generation growth fell all the way to just 0.6 percent year-on-year from 5.3 percent the month before.

While global equity markets sold off in reaction to the data, the reaction was fairly muted. This may perhaps be because those investors who follow China closely, conditioned as they are by its former backstopping of all-out growth, will be slow to recognize and react to the new reality.

That realization will come in time, as will the understanding of just how powerful a risk-friendly force a growth powerhouse like China actually was.

The impact is also being eased, undoubtedly, by the fact that financial conditions globally are easy and may well, even taking into account the end of bond buying by the Federal Reserve, become easier yet.

Not only is the European Central Bank in the early stages of planning and executing its own venture into quantitative easing, but the Bank of Japan is likely to unveil additional measures to shore up growth there. The Fed, which on Wednesday will make a monetary policy announcement, is the wild card, and though it is unlikely to indicate rising rates soon, if it does, the impact of China's new tolerance of lower growth might be felt more strongly and suddenly.

Even so, all of this is about the impact of China's new attitude as it is felt in financial markets. And though financial markets act quickly, and can act drastically, they ultimately have to reflect the underlying reality of the economies on which they are based.

A slower-growing China with more patience for reform and less pressure on mass employment is a very big deal. (At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft) (Editing by James Dalgleish)