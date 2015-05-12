COLUMN-An 'irrational exuberance' moment for our times? - James Saft

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
May 12 When the bond market and stock market
disagree, especially about how to interpret the Federal Reserve,
a good rule of thumb is to bet on the side bonds are backing.
That's what makes the diverging paths of those markets in
reaction to Fed Chair Janet Yellen's unusual comments on market
valuations last week so interesting.
"I would highlight that equity market valuations at this
point generally are quite high," Yellen said, speaking at a
conference in Washington. "There are potential dangers there ...
We've also seen the compression of spreads on high-yield debt,
which certainly looks like a reach for yield type of behavior."
In other words, Yellen was pointing out not just that equity
markets are richly priced in a historical context but that
investors are taking on considerable risks for slim compensation
when buying so-called junk debt.
As an 'irrational exuberance' moment, Yellen's intervention
was a bit of a damp squib. Equities sold off modestly, by about
0.75 percent, on the day, and government debt more or less ended
Wednesday where it began.
Quite a contrast to Alan Greenspan's 1996 speech when the
then Fed chief only needed to rhetorically ask the 'irrational
exuberance' question to send markets tumbling around the world.
It might be a case of lessons learned. After all, the stock
market carried on rising, more than doubling over the following
three and a half years under Greenspan's generous stewardship.
So perhaps equity investors are now hard-wired to believe that
central bankers are kindly wizards who, possessing few levers to
move the economy, are inevitably forced to inflate asset prices
to keep things slowly chugging along.
It may turn out that Yellen's comments not about stocks but
about a selloff in government bonds, which she highlighted as
another source of risk, were the most significant.
"We need to be attentive to the possibility that when the
Fed decides it's time to begin raising rates, these term
premiums could move up and we could see a sharp jump in
long-term rates," she said.
If the market decided that the Fed was going to be forced to
raise rates sooner or more sharply than it now believes,
investors would demand higher interest rates, incorporating
higher term premiums, to hold bonds with longer maturities.
In some respects that might be good news for central
bankers. Longer-term interest rates, though they've risen
sharply in recent weeks, have been exceptionally low, reflecting
pessimism about future growth and doubts about the Fed's ability
to kindle even a modicum of inflation.
CAUGHT IN A YELLEN COLLAR?
In theory higher longer-term rates should be terrible for
equities, raising the costs of financing and lowering the
present value of any future dividends embedded within a given
share of stock.
Yet stock markets sold off only slightly on Yellen's
warning, and rallied hard on Friday's decent job figures, likely
because investors believe subdued wage growth may give the Fed
more leeway to be patient about raising interest rates.
Bond markets, though, are taking a slightly different tack.
Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell after the jobs
data but have since pushed higher, as they have since late
April.
What Yellen may be signaling is that she and her peers are
alive to the way in which their actions will be taken by
financial markets. Equities seems to see this as an asymmetric
insurance policy. On this view the Fed eases if there is a
selloff but is largely toothless going the other way.
That might be a mistake, and bond investors seem to have
been listening.
New York Fed President William Dudley in April outlined a
quite different strategy.
"If financial market conditions do not tighten much in
response to higher short-term interest rates, we might have to
move more quickly," said Dudley. "In contrast, if financial
conditions tighten unduly, then this will likely cause us to go
much more slowly or even to pause for a while."
Dudley describes a two-way strategy, dubbed by some the
Yellen Collar, in which the Fed hikes more if it is ignored by
markets, but slows down if a market selloff gets out of hand.
That would mean there is two-way risk for financial markets from
the Federal Reserve, for perhaps the first time since before the
Greenspan era.
So far, it looks as if the bond market believes in this
two-way risk but the stock market is not so sure.
Remember, too, that government bonds at such low yields are
extremely vulnerable to higher interest rates. A bit of a
selloff from these levels could leave investors looking at the
kinds of bond losses they've not seen in more than a generation.
That would hit stock markets too, and probably leave them
considerably lower even if the Fed started making reassuring
noises.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
jamessaft@jamessaft.com
(Editing by James Dalgleish)