COLUMN-A self-driven road to capital destruction: James Saft

May 28 What happens to an industry which
develops a new offering so fantastic that ownership of its
product is cut in half?
Investors in the carmakers may in coming decades find out,
as the advent of driverless cars disrupts (there really is no
better word) an industry already suffering from over-investment
and poor long-term performance.
Cars that drive themselves will do just that, allowing
owners to keep a given vehicle working more of the time. That
will lead to a more than doubling in annual mileage per car over
the next 25 years but bring vehicles per household down by
nearly 50 percent, argues Barclays auto analyst Brian Johnson.
That will translate to an annual drop in U.S. auto sales of
about 40 percent and a 60 percent cut in the national car fleet,
according to Johnson. To 'survive,' General Motors would
need to cut North American production by 68 percent and Ford
by 58 percent.
"A historical precedent exists: horses once filled the many
roles that cars fill today, but as the automobile came along,
the population of horses dropped sharply," Johnson wrote in a
recent note to clients. The U.S. horse population dropped from a
peak of more than 21 million in 1915 to six million in 1949.
It isn't just that the family car will be able to handle
more of our needs, allowing for lower vehicle ownership.
Shared self-driving vehicles and pooled self-driving
vehicles (think a self-driving Uber) will further cut back on
demand. Johnson estimates that whereas Uber can offer shared
rides at $3 to $3.50 per mile today, ultimately that service
might fall in price to as little as 8 cents a mile if the car is
doing the driving.
For those of us stuck chauffeuring our offspring from school
to activities to playdates this may all seem a dream, but for
investors in the automotive business, not to mention the car
companies and suppliers themselves, it could be a bit of a
nightmare.
It isn't that there aren't strategies to manage and profit
from transformation and decline, it is that these are difficult
to pull off, and are a game not every player can win.
Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne
has been unusually frank, not just about the poor performance of
the industry, but about the need for combinations to bring
costs, notably of research and development, under control.
"I am absolutely certain that before 2018 there will be a
merger," Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday in the wake of
reports he'd explored a deal with GM.
BAD BUSINESSES AND GOOD STRATEGIES
Marchionne titled a recent presentation "Confessions of a
Capital Junkie," arguing that the industry won't be able to make
acceptable returns on capital without mergers and joint
ventures. Ironically much of the capital will feed the
investment in demand-killing, self-driving cars.
You don't often see industry titans not only admitting that
their sector hasn't covered its cost of capital but more or less
begging to be put in rehab.
Aswath Damodaran, a valuation expert at New York University,
Not only is the industry globally not generating a return on
invested capital equal to its cost of capital, which Damodaran
calculates at 7.53 percent in 2015, but has only done so once in
the past 10 years.
There are, according to Damodaran, four main strategies for
bad businesses: sell up; starve it and take cash out; close your
eyes and hum; or, finally, restructure aggressively.
The last, which Marchionne is advocating, has the potential
for high rewards but also carries high risks. It is very easy to
get the execution wrong and to make your outcome even worse.
As an investor, of course, it isn't so much about the
business model as it is about price. Pay the right price and you
will do handsomely out of even a quickly dwindling industry.
But many investors, not to mention executives, are slow to
recognize that the business they steer or own is on the slide
and mark it down accordingly.
"If we attach large values to the disruptors of existing
businesses, consistency requires us to reassess the values of
the disrupted companies," Damodaran writes.
"Thus, if we are bidding up the values of Tesla, Uber and
Google (driverless cars) because they might disrupt the
automotive business, does it not stand to reason that we should
be bidding down (at least collectively) the values of
Volkswagen, Ford and Toyota?"
That itself may be the biggest impediment to Marchionne's
vision coming good.
