COLUMN-Fed hike could precede bubble, not pop it: James Saft

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
June 16 Sure the Fed is going to hike, but maybe
not high enough and quickly enough to impair one of the few of
their tools which actually still works: rising equity prices.
It is reasonable to expect the Fed on Wednesday to drop
hints about an initial rate hike later this year, likely in
September. It is also fair to expect a campaign of tightening to
involve regime change in financial markets, not just tough times
for bonds but also a contrary wind for equities.
What is less clear is whether the Fed will be willing to
raise interest rates quickly enough to offset the potential for
a damaging equity bubble later in the cycle.
While changes in the supply of money have less economic
impact than they used to, blunting the traditional tool central
banks use to influence inflation, employment and growth, there
has been a bull market since the financial crisis in one thing:
financial assets. That's in large part because of official
policy.
"This sustained stimulus through unconventional monetary
policies has led to quite inflated asset prices, forcing the Fed
to face an increasingly difficult choice of validating the
economic recovery without undermining the stability in the asset
markets," Stephen Jen and Fatih Yilmaz of hedge fund SLJ Capital
write in a note to clients.
"The temptation for the Fed officials to continue to focus
on the short-term cyclical challenges will most likely mean
later and slower rate hikes, which in turn will increase the
risks of a significant financial market event sometime in the
future."
On SLJ's calculations, Fed policy is responsible for more
than half of the volatility, or day-to-day movement, in stocks,
compared to just 10 to 15 percent two decades ago.
To put it in perspective, the federal funds rate, the dollar
and the money supply, three variables controlled or strongly
influenced by the Fed, are now more important in driving equity
movements than U.S. corporate profits, global GDP and inflation
combined.
In other words, the Fed is riding a tiger in equity markets:
its power over them and because of them is greater, but its
ability to allow them to go their own way is severely impaired.
That means that the temptation must be for the Fed to wait too
long and hike too little. Surely the U.S. central bank, and most
observers, want them to get interest rates off of the floor, but
given the improvement in employment and signs of better wages
and inflation coming through, that may not be enough.
NOT A BUBBLE, YET
Andrew Garthwaite and equity strategists at Credit Suisse
argue that while we are not in an equity bubble now, we have a
60 to 70 percent chance of seeing one form later in this
financial cycle.
"Bull markets in most assets end in bubbles; despite Fed
tightening this year, central banks are likely to keep policy
abnormally loose," Garthwaite wrote in a note to clients.
The Fed may fear that it will pull the rug from under the
recovery, and it may be banking on a dollar rally to do some of
its tightening for it, hopefully in a way that keeps a lid on
financial froth but without cratering the stock market.
To be sure, the Fed might upset this expectation by moving
aggressively to tighten, especially if wage growth looks set to
spark an inflationary reaction.
With U.S. equities trading at just under 17 times annual
earnings, stocks are expensive now, about 1 standard deviation
above their 10-year moving average, according to Credit Suisse.
That's actually lower than where they were in the October 2007
peak, and much lower than the average 19.6 p/e ratio of U.S.
market tops since 1929.
Looking at some of the traditional markers of a bubble, U.S.
stocks don't really qualify. Merger and acquisition activity is
up and actual profits, as opposed to those companies report, are
falling, both negatives.
What isn't in evidence, outside of Silicon Valley and the
untraded 'unicorn' sector, is millennial,
this-time-it-is-different thinking. Most investors are quite
jaded towards equities and share a certain amount of cynicism
about the impact of monetary policy.
That's meant, especially in the U.S., that retail investors
have been sitting much of this rally out. More than $80 billion
has flowed out of equity mutual funds since 2009, for example.
Investors are also still paying attention to fundamentals, with
the normal link between earnings and stock movement still
holding.
None of this is to say that the first Fed hike, which is
surely coming, won't be met with dismay by equity markets. That
nearly always happens and is to be expected.
Compared to an earlier world, though, the Fed has plausible
reasons which might lead it to make a mistake and keep
conditions too easy.
It wouldn't be the first bubble brought on by monetary
policy, and surely not the last.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)