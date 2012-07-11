COLUMN-Should Goldman Sachs go out of business?-Bethany McLean

By Bethany McLean
July 9 Among those who believe that Goldman
is basically the devil's spawn, there's of course only
one answer to the above question: Yes! But there's another group
that seems to be asking the same question, and that's investors.
Consider that in the past year, Goldman's stock has fallen
some 30 percent. It trades for just 0.7 times book value, which
says that investors either think that Goldman can't earn enough
to cover its cost of capital, or that its assets are overstated
or liabilities understated. Consider this: Except during the
financial crisis, Goldman's market capitalization was last
around $50 billion back in the fall of 2005. Back then, Goldman
had $670 billion in assets, and $27 billion in shareholders'
equity. Today, Goldman has $951 billion in assets, and $72
billion in shareholders' equity.
Another way to think about Goldman's valuation is that the
firm effectively has $300 billion in cash and close cash
equivalents on its balance sheet. You can get to that figure by
adding cash, Level 1 assets, and Level 2 assets that could be
easily liquidated. Goldman has total long-term and short-term
debt of $220 billion, and a market value of $50 billion. In
other words, the market is giving Goldman very little credit for
the ongoing earnings of its business, and Goldman has a lot of
dry powder relative to the opportunities it has. (A caveat:
Goldman's immense derivatives business would gobble up lots of
cash were the firm to be hit with credit downgrades.)
Among its banking brethren, Goldman isn't unique or even the
worst off - Bank of America trades at about 60 percent
of book value and Citigroup at just over 50 percent.
Analysts question whether these banks can earn their cost of
capital. Last month, Philip Purcell, the former CEO of Morgan
Stanley - and the architect of the megamerger between Morgan
Stanley and Dean Witter - wrote a piece in the Wall Street
Journal arguing that shareholders would get better value if the
big banks broke themselves up. He chalked the sinking stocks up
to the "mismatch" between volatile investment banking and
trading businesses on the one hand, and "safer, more
client-centric businesses" like asset management and banking and
credit cards on the other hand. Others who have called for a
breakup of the big banks cite the essential unmanageability of
these giant, risky firms.
But Goldman hasn't suffered the blatant management missteps
of its peers, at least from a bottom-line perspective; moreover,
it's hard to see how splitting up is an option for Goldman.
Unlike a Citi or a BofA, Goldman lacks the pieces in which to
break. Although Goldman is now officially a bank, it doesn't do
much that resembles banking as we know it. True, Goldman does
have an asset management business, but it has succeeded despite
less-than-stellar performance. A good chunk of its value is
precisely because it's part of Goldman Sachs.
So what's the problem, and is there a solution? One view is
that Goldman has always been run for the benefit of its
employees, rather than shareholders - over the years, many of
the former have gotten rich, while some of the latter have lost
a lot of money - and shareholders have finally wised up. In this
view, it doesn't matter what Goldman earns because ultimately
that wealth will be transferred to management, not shareholders,
through ever-larger compensation packages. So Goldman should
take itself private and stop pretending that shareholders are
part of the equation.
But there are also a number of more constructive theories,
all of which could be true. One possibility is that the
black-box nature of Goldman Sachs is no longer acceptable to
investors, in which case Goldman could work to make itself more
transparent - a Lucite box! Another is that the ongoing threat
of legal liabilities, in particular, the Department of Justice
investigation into Goldman's behavior during the crisis, is
weighing down the stock. A third is that given the myriad
uncertainties in world markets, of course Goldman's stock is
going to suffer. Market participants say that Goldman is no
longer taking risk the way it once did. But as soon as the
clouds lift, normalcy - i.e., the risk-taking and the
mega-profits of the pre-crash years - will return.
Yet another possibility, though, is that the world has
changed, and Goldman either needs to shrink - or show investors
how it can reinvent itself. New regulations are one reason.
Despite frenzied lobbying, regulations from higher capital
requirements to whatever iteration of the Volcker Rule emerges
from the murk of D.C. will add cost and lessen opportunities.
But the more important reason is that Europe, Japan and North
America, which analyst Meredith Whitney wrote in a report
accounted for 80 percent of Wall Street's revenues over the last
decade, are all in a massive, lengthy deleveraging process. Yet
during that period, over a third of Wall Street's revenues came
from debt capital markets, and in turn, over 40 percent of that
came from the issuance of financial debt. Even more, at the big
banks, a huge percentage of the debt they sold at the peak was
their own. (In Goldman's case, Whitney says, 40 percent of its
total debt capital markets business in 2006 was the issuance of
its own debt.) Less debt equals less profit. (Goldman says it
doesn't make money issuing its own debt.)
Goldman gets a bigger chunk of its profits from outside the
U.S. and Europe than others do. But while Asia and Latin America
are growing quickly, they are still relatively small. And it's
hard to tell how much of Goldman's derivatives business, which
has been a huge chunk of its profits, was tied to the issuance
of debt. In a world where debt in the developed world has to
decrease, a world where everything can't be turned into a
derivative, maybe the robust return on equity Goldman produced
is a thing of the past.
While Goldman people are the first to say that there is no
certainty about anything today, the firm - not surprisingly! -
rejects the idea that the market wants it to liquidate. You can
see the firm's optimism in its headcount, which is now about
32,000. True, that's down some 8 percent from last year (and
Goldman has cut costs more aggressively than headcount
reflects), but it is still up about 9,000 from the end of 2005.
Goldman executives have argued that even if Europe - European
banks in particular - do need to delever, there could be a
silver lining, which is that companies in Europe, which
traditionally have relied upon loans from banks, will now
instead sell debt in the capital markets, thereby spelling
opportunity for firms like Goldman. There's also an argument
that while Goldman's return on equity of 12 percent in the first
quarter (which, in fairness, was a big improvement on the 3.7
percent Goldman posted in 2011) is a fraction of the stunning 40
percent returns it posted at the peak, a 12 percent return on
equity, if sustainable, is not so terrible in a
zero-interest-rate world.
If you look at the firm over the decades, its real business
model has been to be wherever there's money to be made, to turn
on a dime to get there, and to find a way to adapt and prosper
no matter what the conditions. But even Goldman admits that in
the meantime, investors have to be patient - and patient is one
thing that most modern investors are not.