COLUMN-US retirees to get slim government benefits boost in 2014

By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Nov 5 U.S. senior citizens and
retirement savers finally got the word last week on three
critical inflation adjustments for next year.
And the word is - not bad.
The announcements of cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) for
2014 were delayed by the recent government shutdown. Now the
COLA figures for Social Security, Medicare and limits on
contributions to retirement savings accounts have been released.
It will be a year of moderate Social Security benefit bumps,
flat Medicare premiums and status quo for retirement savers.
As they say in the world of sports - let's go to the
videotape.
SOCIAL SECURITY
Social Security is one of the few retirement benefits that
comes with an automatic cost-of-living adjustment, geared to the
Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers
during the third quarter each year.
The COLA for 2014 will be 1.5 percent, starting with January
payments. It is the lowest percentage increase in a decade, but
seniors will be able to keep the entire bump-up. That's because
Medicare Part B (outpatient services) premiums, which are
deducted from Social Security checks, will be unchanged next
year. (More on this below.)
By comparison, last year's Social Security COLA was 1.7
percent - but a $5 increase in the monthly Part B premium
reduced the effective COLA to 1.2 percent for someone getting a
$1,000 Social Security benefit.
This year's COLA news comes just as budget negotiators are
weighing a possible change in the inflation formula that could
effectively trim future COLAs by three-tenths of a percentage
point - the wonkily named "chained CPI."
A chained CPI would start out as a small nick but could
snowball due to compounding. The largest future impact would be
on the very old. The National Women's Law Center calculates that
a senior with a benefit of $1,400 per month ($16,800 annually)
would lose a cumulative $8,100 in benefits by age 80, $19,256 at
age 90, and $24,976 at age 95.
MEDICARE PREMIUMS
Medicare premiums will be flat - or down - for the third
consecutive year in 2014. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid
Services (CMS) says the Part B premium will stay at $104.90,
which is well below its historic peak of $115.40 in 2010. The
Part B deductible also is unchanged at $147. The Part A
deductible that beneficiaries pay when they are admitted to the
hospital will rise by $32 to $1,216.
The surcharges that high-income seniors pay for Medicare
Part B also are holding steady next year. The surcharges kick in
for individuals with income of $85,000, and joint filers
reporting $170,000 or more. They range from $42 extra per month
up to $230.80 for the highest-income seniors.
The Obama Administration was quick to credit the Affordable
Care Act, also known as Obamacare, for the encouraging Medicare
cost trends, but most experts are taking a wait-and-see
attitude.
Healthcare has been eating into the value of Social Security
COLAs. During the past 10 years, Medicare Part B premiums have
risen by an average of 6.4 percent; the chained CPI is up by an
average of just 2.25 percent over the same period.
And prescription drug plan costs are still rising. Average
plan premiums will be up 5.1 percent next year, according to
research and consulting firm Avalere Health, and half of the 10
most popular plans are raising premiums at double-digit rates.
One bright spot here is Obamacare's reform of the donut hole
- the gap in drug coverage that starts when combined spending by
an enrollee and his insurance provider hits a certain dollar
amount. The hole is closing gradually under healthcare reform;
next year, the gap will begin when combined spending by patient
and insurer hits $2,850, and will end when spending reaches
$4,550. The law also provides for steep discounts on brand and
generic drugs purchased by seniors who fall into the donut hole.
CMS says the 2.8 million seniors who entered the donut hole
coverage gap saved an average of $834 through the first nine
months of 2013, up from savings of $657 in the same period last
year.
Those savings result from specific reforms in the Affordable
Care Act, including discounts on brand and generic drugs, and a
gradual closing of the donut hole.
RETIREMENT ACCOUNT CONTRIBUTIONS
The Internal Revenue Service adjusts contribution limits for
retirement accounts for inflation annually using a formula
similar to the Social Security COLA. The ceilings won't change
in 2014, because the rate of inflation was too low to trigger an
increase, the IRS said.
That means employee contributions to workplace 401(k) plans
will be limited to $17,500. Catch-up contribution limits for
workers over age 50 remain at $5,500.
The limit on annual contributions to Individual Retirement
Accounts sticks at $5,500, while catch-up contribution limits
stay at $1,000.
Only a small number of workplace retirement savers will bump
into the ceiling - just 6 percent of 401(k) participants hit the
ceiling in 2012, according to benefits consulting firm Aon
Hewitt. The average contribution for 2012 was just under $8,000.
Of course, only a small percentage of workers earn enough to
max out their 401(k) contributions. Misunderstandings may also
be holding back contributions. A survey by Mercer shows the
average 401(k) participant believes the limit is only $8,532,
just under half the actual threshold. And 34 percent of
respondents say they would max out their 401(k) contributions if
they could live the last 12 months over again.
Those numbers underscore the need for better education and
communication programs from plan sponsors about the difference
between contribution limits and employer matching contributions,
says Dave Tolve, defined contribution business leader and
partner at Mercer, a unit of Marsh & McLennan. "It's
very common to see a message from sponsors to workers that they
need to maximize the matching contribution - but people may be
thinking they've actually maxed out in terms of the IRS limit,"
he says.
Tolve also thinks the growing popularity of automatic 401(k)
enrollment - usually at 3 percent of salary - may be partially
to blame for employee misunderstandings about contribution
limits. "It does create negative inertia - once I'm enrolled,
there's no more work to do," he says.