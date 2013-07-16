COLUMN-Employee stock purchase plans see uptick in post-Enron era

By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, July 16 Invesco is a big
believer in employee ownership. But in 2005, the investment
management giant dropped a feature in its 401(k) plan that
allowed employees to accumulate its shares in their retirement
accounts.
The decision stemmed from worries about the risks of company
stock in a retirement plan, where plan sponsors have a fiduciary
responsibility to put the best interest of employees first.
"We believe strongly in having our employees line up and be
owners of the business. It's a great way to keep employees
motivated and engaged," says David Romero, Invesco's director of
benefits. "But when you think about everything that had happened
with companies like Enron and Worldcom, we felt that having our
own stock in the 401(k) lineup in a qualified plan wasn't the
right direction for us."
Last year, Invesco was back with a new way for employees to
buy its stock: an employee stock purchase plan (ESPP). An ESPP
lets workers buy their employers' stock outside retirement plans
using after-tax dollars, often at a discount up to 15 percent
below market rates.
ESPPs have been around for a while, but interest cooled off
following 2005 accounting rule reforms that required companies
to expense the cost of plans. The Great Recession also dampened
interest in the plans because of their cost.
Many employers still like the idea of employee ownership as
a human resources strategy. ESPPs are mounting a comeback as a
way of extending ownership beyond the more sophisticated stock
option plans offered to senior executives.
"We've seen a definite uptick in interest from companies
that do not currently have ESPPs over the past 12 to 18 months,"
says Chris Paris, senior retirement consultant at Towers Watson
. "They want to allow for some kind of shareholder
ownership across the rank and file."
Invesco's new ESPP allows employees in all of the 20
countries where it operates to buy stock as a fringe benefit.
The plan offers a 15 percent discount from market prices on
Invesco shares. So far, 25 percent of U.S. employees are
participating.
Fidelity Investments reports that employee use of ESPPs it
administers rose 25 percent over the past five years; total
dollars invested jumped from $1.2 billion in 2009 to $2 billion
last year.
"Interest is growing," says Kevin Barry, executive vice
president for stock plan services at Boston-based Fidelity.
"There's a lot of evidence it works as a powerful tool for
employee engagement, and companies value it less as a form of
niche compensation and more as a mainstream benefit offering."
The rising consideration of ESPPs comes as the number of
retirement plans holding company stock is waning slightly.
Brightscope reports that the number of plans holding such stock
decreased 2.5 percent from 2009 to 2011 (the most recently
available data).
Fiduciary responsibility is one cause of that decline. There
has been a sharp increase in litigation filed by workers against
companies with heavy concentrations of their own stock in
retirement plans.
Federal law also discourages the practice. The Pension
Protection Act of 2006 required plan sponsors to enable
employees to diversify out of any company stock they had
purchased and to unload shares contributed by the employer after
three years on the job. The law also required employers to
provide quarterly communication and education about the
importance of diversification.
Company stock in 401(k)s shouldn't be confused with Employee
Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). ESOPs are tax-qualified plans,
but shares are contributed by the company and not typically
purchased by employees.
The biggest draw for ESPP plans is share-purchase discounts,
often ranging from 5 percent to 15 percent. "If someone wanted
to give me a 15 percent discount on all my investments, I'd take
that in a heartbeat," he says. Not every plan offers discounts,
though.
Here's how it works: Investment dollars are contributed
through payroll deduction, and the actual share purchases take
place at the end of a predetermined offering period. The most
common offering periods are quarterly, semiannually or annually.
The share-purchase price can be set using the market close
on the final day of the program, but some companies also offer a
look-back feature. In those cases the share price is the better
of the first or last trading day of the offering period.
It's possible to buy the stock and flip it for an immediate
profit. But if you hold shares for less than two years from
offering date and one year from the purchase date, the entire
profit (from the discount and any capital gain due to a rise in
the share value) is taxed as ordinary income.
However, if you meet the holding requirements, you get the
benefit of the more favorable capital gain tax rate on any
capital gain.
Even so, adoption of ESPPs has been modest. Two-thirds of
companies offering ESPPs reported participation rates of 40
percent or less, according to a 2011 survey by the National
Association of Stock Plan Professionals.
"The biggest difficulty getting participants into an ESPP,
especially a new plan, is that there are so many other competing
needs," Paris says. "If I'm an employee, I already have
deductions for healthcare, maybe a commuter transportation plan
and my 401(k). Now I have to decide if I have any other
disposable income available for this, or that I just can't
afford it."