COLUMN-With stock markets up, your 401(k) may need a tune-up

By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Nov 14 Stocks are in record territory,
which probably is great news for your 401(k). Fidelity
Investments reported Thursday that average account balances hit
a new high in the third quarter, propelled mainly by surging
equities markets.
This might be news to you if you don't track the market
closely and rarely check your account balance. In any case, now
is a good time to take a peek - to pat yourself on the back, but
also, perhaps, to do some rebalancing to keep your plan on
track.
Fidelity is the nation's largest 401(k) plan provider, so
trends among its customers hold up a mirror to the rest of the
industry. The company said the average retirement saver's
balance hit a new high of $84,300 at end of the third quarter,
up 11.1 percent from a year ago. The gains were bigger for those
who have been active in their plans for the past 10 years; they
were up 19.6 percent, to $223,100.
Roughly three-quarters of the gains came from the market's
rise rather than contributions, Fidelity said. (The Standard &
Poor's 500-stock index is up about 20 percent so far this year.)
So if you're trying to adhere to a predetermined asset
allocation mix - and I hope you are - this may be a time to sell
some equities.
"A lot of people probably are overweight in equities
compared with what they intend," says Roger Wohlner, a fee-only
financial adviser with Asset Strategy Consultants in Arlington
Heights, Illinois. "Any time one asset class is plus or minus 5
percent of the target range, that's a good time to rebalance. If
you're taking too much risk, at some point that will come back
and bite you in the rear end."
Wohlner recommends rebalancing no more than every six
months. For most people, he says, an annual recalibration is
fine. Many plans offer automatic rebalancing options - Fidelity
says 61 percent of all plans it administers have this feature.
Meanwhile, many retirement investors are putting their plans on
auto-pilot. One out of three retirement savers at Fidelity now
use target date funds (TDFs) or a managed account. A decade ago
almost all of its investors were do-it-yourselfers.
TDFs automatically adjust the mix of stocks and bonds as
your retirement date gets nearer. Managed accounts are custom
portfolios assembled for plan participants from their 401(k)
menu choices.
TDFs certainly keep investors in balance and automatically
adjust for risk. And they have become popular: Fidelity says 64
percent of participants in the plans it administers use them.
The drawback is that they're cookie-cutter solutions that don't
necessarily align with an individual's retirement plan. "They're
OK for young people, but when you're 45 or 50 and have a decent
accumulation, you need an individualized portfolio," Wohlner
says. "You might need to be more or less aggressive, depending
on what else you have."
A BIGGER PICTURE
Managed accounts go further, taking into account an
investor's risk appetite and the bigger picture of investments,
pensions and Social Security projections. Fidelity's solution is
called Portfolio Advisory Service at Work. Thirty percent of
plans administered by the firm offer it, with a take-up rate of
6 percent by participants, according to Sangeeta Moorjani, a
Fidelity senior vice president who manages the service. Another
indicator of growth: Among new enrollees offered the managed
account service, TDFs or managing their own money, 22 percent
are selecting the managed account option.
Managed account providers have fiduciary responsibility to
investors. That means they must act in the client's best
interest - and it means Fidelity can't have a bias toward its
funds. Other fast-growing players in the market include
Financial Engines, GuidedChoice and Morningstar.
Before you jump in, think carefully about the cost of these
solutions - and the fact that they look only at the financial
asset side of your balance sheet. A full-blown financial plan
would also take into consideration your home equity, insurance
planning and your liabilities.
On average, Fidelity charges 0.50 basis points quarterly for
the service - along with whatever investment expenses are
charged for the funds. That can get expensive quickly if
actively managed mutual funds are in the managed portfolio;
these funds often carry quarterly fees of 1 percent or more,
compared with about 0.17 percent for a passive index fund.
Moorjani acknowledges that many retirement savers need a
more holistic plan, something managed account providers haven't
yet offered. "It's something we're certainly looking at," she
says.
Moorjani says the extra expense of a managed account can be
worthwhile, especially for investors close to retirement. "Once
you have more complexity in the portfolio, with people getting
into the pre-retirement stage, a cookie-cutter approach may not
result in the best outcome. The managed portfolio aims to
control the volatility and risk, and keep people from getting
overly aggressive - or conservative."