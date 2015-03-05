COLUMN-Watch that free money for IRA rollovers

(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, March 5 Back in the day, you could walk
into a bank to open a new account and walk out with a free
toaster.
Today, you can get anywhere from $50 to $2,500 for rolling
over a 401(k) into an Individual Retirement Account, or just by
moving an IRA from another financial institution.
But since banks are not in the habit of giving away money,
you need to ask: What is the catch?
IRA providers use cash incentives, which are cheaper than
advertising or direct mail, to acquire new customers. The latest
marketing twist comes from Fidelity Investments, which is
offering an "IRA Match" program to new and existing customers
who transfer a Roth, traditional or rollover IRA to the company.
Rollovers from 401(k)s are not eligible.
Fidelity will match your contributions up to 10 percent for
the first three years that the account is open, although you
would have to roll over a whopping $500,000 or more to get that
level of match.
For most people, the match will be much smaller. A rollover
of $50,000, for example, would qualify for a 1.5 percent match
in each of the next three years. That is worth $260 over three
years if you max out your annual contributions at $5,500, or
$290 if you are over age 50 and eligible to make additional
$1,000 catch-up contributions.
Fidelity is pitching this as the way to encourage higher
levels of retirement savings, the way many employers make
matching contributions to workers' 401(k) plans.
"When you look at what really works in the retirement space,
you can see that the employer match is a major factor driving
participation," says Lauren Brouhard, Fidelity Investments'
senior vice president for retirement. "We wanted to take an
element of what works in the workplace and bring it to the IRA."
Similar deals abound. For example, Charles Schwab Corp
frequently runs promotions offering up to $2,500 for
opening a new account, including rollovers from 401(k)s. Ally
Bank will pay a $100 bonus for rolling between $25,000
and $50,000, and more for larger rollovers. Just do a Web search
for "IRA cash bonus" to see how pervasive the practice has
become.
Should you take the money and run? Perhaps, but do not let
the cash distract you from more fundamental considerations.
For starters, do not roll funds out of a workplace 401(k)
plan into an IRA if it charges higher fees. You
should also make sure that the new provider offers the type of
retirement investments you are looking for.
If you are rolling over to a mutual fund or brokerage
company, the cardinal rule is to make sure your new provider
does not earn back the bonus by parking you in high-cost active
mutual funds or managed portfolio services.
"It's a free lunch, but not if you yield to the
temptations," says Mitch Tuchman, managing director of Rebalance
IRA (www.rebalance-ira.com/), a wealth management firm
that offers low-cost IRA portfolio management. "You have to
avoid falling prey to the sirens of active management."
Instead, manage your portfolio yourself by creating a
portfolio of inexpensive passive index funds or exchange traded
funds, which are available through their providers' brokerage
services.
To illustrate, he suggested a portfolio of four Vanguard
ETFs whose fees are each below 20 basis points: Total U.S. Stock
Market, Total International stocks, Total Bond
Market and Total International Bond.
You can view Tuchman's sample portfolios here (bit.ly/1aK6SLA).
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Lisa Von Ahn)