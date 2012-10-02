COLUMN-As Medicare drug premiums soar, it's time to shop around

By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Oct 2 Premiums for many popular
Medicare prescription drug plans will soar next year - but
seniors don't have to take the rate hikes lying down.
The annual plan enrollment period for Medicare Part D starts
October 15 and runs through December 7, so seniors have time to
shop around. Seven of the top 10 plans will have double-digit
percentage increases next year, according to Avalere Health, a
healthcare consulting and research company. More than 80 percent
of Part D beneficiaries are in these plans; Avalere data shows
that 5.9 million will pay double-digit increases next year if
they don't switch. That's a whopping 29 percent of all Part D
enrollees.
The double-digit premium hikes are surprising because
prescription drug costs have fallen sharply due to widespread
expansion of generic medications - not to mention that many
seniors had been expecting their costs to go down since
healthcare reform closed the so-called donut hole gap in
coverage.
Humana WalMart Preferred Rx, for example, shows the largest
average rate hike among the top 10 plans - 23 percent, from
$15.10 to $18.50. The plan made a big splash in the market when
it was introduced two years ago, offering a very low premium and
very low co-pays for enrollees who use its preferred pharmacy
options on commonly prescribed medications. At $18.50, Humana
WalMart still will be offering the lowest average monthly
premium among the top 10 plans.
A Humana spokesman said the company based the new premium on
"what we expect it will cost to administer the benefit for our
members, including the previous year's cost experience,
anticipated future cost trends and the impact of benefit changes
such as increased coverage in the gap." He also noted that the
low co-pays remain in place.
But what may also be happening is that now that Humana's
plan is established, it is getting rid of its introductory
rates.
"Once you have an enrolled base, it does benefit you to
raise prices," says Dan Mendelson, Avalere's CEO.
Luckily for seniors, there are new plans coming onto the
market this year with more low introductory rates aimed at
building market share. A new entry, UnitedHealth's Medicare Rx
Saver Plus, is offering a $15 premium, for example.
What's more, many seniors will find good deals by enrolling
in Medicare Advantage plans - the managed-care alternative to
traditional fee-for-service Medicare, which often include drug
coverage. Premium growth for those plans will be very modest
next year, and benefit offerings will be stable. Many offer
enhanced drug benefits, including zero-deductible plans.
Market trends aside, it's critical for seniors to shop for a
plan with their individual needs in mind. A low premium may not
be the best deal if the plan doesn't cover an individual's
particular drugs, or if co-pays are higher.
Here are key tips aimed at helping seniors navigate the
prescription drug and Advantage markets this fall:
1. Check the details
Beyond the monthly premium, it's critical to check a plan's
formulary - the rules under which a drug is covered. For
example, a plan might state that a drug is covered, but only
after the insurance company has quizzed the ordering physician
about alternative medications, a process that could delay
prescription fulfillment by weeks or even months. Also, pay
attention to how much a plan charges for the drugs you know you
will need, along with the co-pays.
2. Delivery
Many plans are working to keep costs down by establishing
"preferred delivery networks." That means enrollees must agree
to receive their drugs through a specific retail or online
pharmacy network. If your plan has a network, make sure its
delivery method works for you.
3. Mind the gap
The Affordable Care Act gradually closes the prescription
drug "donut hole" - the nearly $4,000 gap where seniors have to
cover 100 percent of their costs. In 2013, the gap starts when
spending hits $2,970 and then coverage resumes when it reaches
the "catastrophic" level of $6,733. Enrollees will receive a
total discount on brand name drugs in the gap of 52.5 percent
next year, and the discount on generic drugs will rise from 14
percent 21 percent.
4. Extra help
Low-income seniors can receive assistance with their Part D
premiums through a program called "Extra Help," which is
administered through the Social Security Administration. The
subsidy can defray thousands of dollars in costs, and in many
cases eliminate prescription drug expenses entirely for
participating seniors.
Individuals with annual income up to $16,755 will qualify
for the Extra Help program in 2013 ($22,695 for a married
couple) and up to $13,070 in resources ($26,120 for a married
couple). Resources that count toward the total include stocks,
bonds and bank accounts
Many low income seniors will need to change plans this year.
Only low-cost plans are permitted to participate in the program,
and the large rate hikes among the top plans means that many
won't qualify to participate in 2013. Medicare will
automatically re-enroll many of these seniors in other plans,
but it's also possible to shop for the plan of your choice.
5. Medicare Advantage
The Medicare Advantage market presents fewer shopping
challenges than the prescription drug program this year.
Premiums will rise an average of 5 percent next year, Avalere
reports, and the number of plan choices is rising in most parts
of the country.
Still, average figures can't tell you if an Advantage plan
is right for you. If you're in a plan this year, start by
reviewing the annual notice of change, which should have arrived
by September 30th. But also go online to review the details -
especially the prescription drug component.